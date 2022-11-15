Biden would veto proposed U.S. Senate resolution to end COVID national emergency – White House

Nov 15 (Reuters) – President Joe Biden would veto a proposed U.S. Senate resolution that would terminate a national emergency declared in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the White House said on Tuesday.

Republican U.S. Senator Roger Marshall in September called for a vote to end the emergency declaration after Biden told CBS News in an interview that the pandemic was “over.”

The White House later walked back Biden’s comments, saying there had been no change in the administration’s COVID-19 policy.

Marshall’s proposed resolution was put on the Senate calendar in October but has not yet been put to a vote in the Democrat-controlled chamber.

Reporting by Eric Beech and Dan Whitcomb; editing by Costas Pitas and Richard Chang

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Source: Reuters

