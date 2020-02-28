Biogen and Sangamo Ink $2.7 Billion+ Neurodegeneration Deal

Biogen and Sangamo Therapeutics announced a broad global licensing collaboration deal to develop and commercialize several compounds for a range of neurological and neuromuscular diseases.

Under the deal they will work to develop and commercialize ST-501 for tauopathies, diseases caused by abnormal tau proteins, such as Alzheimer’s disease, and ST-501 for synucleinopathies, neurodegenerative diseases marked by abnormal accumulation of alpha-synuclein proteins, such as Parkinson’s disease.

They will also work on a third undisclosed target for neuromuscular disease and up to nine more undisclosed neurological disease targets. The agreement revolves around using Sangamo’s proprietary zinc finger protein (ZFP) technology that is delivered by way of adeno-associated virus (AAV). In other words, it is a type of gene therapy.

“As a pioneer in neuroscience, Biogen will collaborate with Sangamo on a new gene regulation therapy approach, working at the DNA level, with the potential to treat challenging neurological diseases of global significance,” said Alfred Sandrock Jr., executive vice president, Research and Development, at Biogen. “We aim to develop and advance these programs forward to investigational new drug applications.”

Biogen is plunking down $350 million up front, with $125 million a license fee payment and $225 million in new Sangamo stock, coming to about 24 million shares at $9.21 per share. Sangamo will be eligible for up to $2.37 billion in various milestone payments, including up to $925 million in pre-approval milestone payments and up to $1.445 billion in first commercial sale and other sales-based milestone payments. Sangamo will also be eligible for tiered high single-digit to sub-teen double-digit royalties on any sales of products coming out of the partnership.