Biogen cost cuts drive profit beat, Alzheimer’s drug sales jump
April 24 (Reuters) – Biogen (BIIB.O) beat market estimates for first-quarter profit on Wednesday as a series of cost-cutting measures helped offset the impact of fierce competition for its older drugs, sending its shares up nearly 7% before the bell.
The company also said sales of Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi, recorded by Japanese partner Eisai (4523.T), nearly tripled quarter-over-quarter to about $19 million. That was below lofty Wall Street expectations of $30 million, according to consensus estimates compiled by Jefferies.