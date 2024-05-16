https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/Biogen-2022-forecast-below-Street-view-on-Alzheimers-drug-uncertainty-Reuters-2-3-22.jpg 503 960 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-05-16 07:52:332024-05-16 09:21:57Biogen, Ionis to discontinue development of ALS drug
Biogen, Ionis to discontinue development of ALS drug
Biogen, Ionis to discontinue development of ALS drug
May 16 (Reuters) – Biogen (BIIB.O), opens new tab and Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS.O) said on Thursday they will terminate the development of their experimental treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) after failing to show improvement in patients in an early-to-mid stage study.
ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease that affects voluntary control of the arms and legs and leads to breathing trouble.
Source: Reuters