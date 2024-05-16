Biogen, Ionis to discontinue development of ALS drug

,
Biogen

Biogen, Ionis to discontinue development of ALS drug

May 16 (Reuters) – Biogen (BIIB.O), opens new tab and Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS.O) said on Thursday they will terminate the development of their experimental treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) after failing to show improvement in patients in an early-to-mid stage study.
 
ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease that affects voluntary control of the arms and legs and leads to breathing trouble.
 

The companies’ drug, BIIB105, did not succeed in significantly reducing neurodegeneration or improve functional measures such as breathing in patients, they said.
ALS affects roughly 60,000 people in the U.S. and Europe.

 
Source: Reuters
 

/by
You might also like
BiogenBiogen-Sage’s zuranolone impresses in Phase III postpartum depression trial
FDAFDA updates use of biomarkers in draft guidelines for Alzheimer’s drug development
FDA approves third-ever drug for ALS – Amylyx’s AMX0035
drug development, trialsPipelines Report 2024: M&A and AI momentum
Syneos HealthExclusive: Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contract backlog shrinks – sources
Novo Nordisk logo headquartersNovo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago
JanssenIbrutinib combos target hard-to-treat CML and MCL at ASH 2022
Roche, R&D labRoche 2023: Committed to global impact, putting patients at its core
Medical affairs industry leader Mary Manna Anderson joins EVERSANA INTOUCHEversanaJohnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 million
PharmaLive