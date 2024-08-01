Biogen lifts 2024 profit forecast on cost cuts, drug launches

Aug 1 (Reuters) – Biogen (BIIB.O) lifted its full-year earnings forecast on Thursday, as the launch of new treatments and cost-cutting program are expected to make up for falling sales of its older multiple sclerosis medicines.
 
The drugmaker has cut jobs, bolstered its pipeline for rare disease medicines through takeover deals and unveiled new products, such as Alzheimer’s disease drug Leqembi, as part of a plan to return to growth.
 
Biogen also said on Thursday it would retain its biosimilars business, for which it had been exploring options, including a sale, since CEO Christopher Viehbacher took the helm in 2022.
 

Sales of Leqembi, which it sells with Eisai (4523.T), came in at $40 million for the second quarter ended June 30. Wall Street consensus was at $30-$33 million, according to brokerage Jefferies.
 
Leqembi sales in the United States have been slow to take off due to requirements such as additional diagnostic tests, twice-monthly infusions and regular brain scans.

 
 
