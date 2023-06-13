Biogen makes changes to board of directors ahead of annual shareholder meeting

Published: Jun 13, 2023

By Tristan Manalac

Biogen

Biogen announced Monday that three of its directors—Alexander Denner, William Jones and Richard Mulligan—will not stand for re-election at the company’s annual stockholder meeting Wednesday. Instead, Susan Langer will be up for election to Biogen’s board of directors.

This latest shake-up comes after board chair Stelios Papadopoulos announced he was stepping down from his post after the annual meeting. Papadopoulos will be succeeded by Caroline Dorsa, a long-standing member of Biogen’s board who had previously served for more than two decades at Merck.

Meanwhile, Langer is currently serving as president of Souffle Therapeutics, a privately held start-up that has most recently scored $50 million in investments, according to PitchBook. Before that, Langer was also the founding president of Kojin Therapeutics and the founding chief business officer of Paratus Sciences. She also previously worked at Biogen in posts of increasing responsibility.

To give Biogen stockholders enough time to review these changes, the board will hold and adjourn the annual meeting on June 14 and reconvene on June 26.

These changes come amid an “important time for Biogen,” CEO Christopher Viehbacher said in a statement. “We are working to put the company back on a sustainable growth path to deliver enhanced value for our patients, employees and shareholders,” he said.

Viehbacher is relatively new to the company. Following stints at Sanofi and GSK, Viehbacher was appointed as Biogen’s CEO in November 2022.

Busy Year So Far

Biogen’s new board will navigate the company through a dynamic year. Biogen opened 2023 with accelerated approval from the FDA for its Alzheimer’s antibody Leqembi. On Friday, the FDA’s Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee unanimously backed Leqembi’s full approval.

The FDA will release its verdict on or before July 6.

Beyond Alzheimer’s, Biogen won an advisory committee vote for its amyotrophic lateral sclerosis candidate, tofersen, in March 2023. Voting 9–0, the panel of external experts agreed that using a neurofilament light chain biomarker could be a reasonable predictor of tofersen’s clinical benefit.

The advisory committee did not recommend traditional approval. The FDA was set to release its decision on tofersen by May 29 but pushed this back to June 22.

Amid these regulatory developments, Biogen pushed through with its strategic realignment initiative and trimmed its headcount in April 2023 and its pipeline in May 2023.

