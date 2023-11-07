Biogen-Sage Therapeutics postpartum depression pill priced at $15,900

Nov 7 (Reuters) – Biogen (BIIB.O) and Sage Therapeutics’ (SAGE.O) oral pill to treat postpartum depression (PPD) in adults is expected to cost U.S. wholesalers $15,900 for a full 14-day treatment, Sage Therapeutics said on Tuesday.

The drug, Zurzuvae, is expected to be commercially available for adults with PPD in December.

The companies had sought U.S. approval for Zurzuvae to treat major depressive disorder (MDD), or clinical depression, and postpartum depression, but the Food and Drug Administration in August approved it only for PPD.