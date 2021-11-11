Biogen says Aduhelm lowers levels of second protein associated with Alzheimer’s

The tau levels were correlated to changes in amyloid plaques and with slowing of cognitive and functional decline, the company said.

In one trial, tau levels in patients with early Alzheimer’s given the highest dose of Aduhelm fell 13%, compared with an increase of 8% for placebo patients. In the second trial, high-dose patients saw tau levels decrease 16%, while levels in the placebo group rose 9%.

“We now have robust and concordant data that Aduhelm has effect on two core defining pathologies of Alzheimer’s disease,” Biogen research chief Alfred Sandrock said in a statement.

The findings were presented on Thursday at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease conference held virtually and in Boston.

Since brain changes associated with Alzheimer’s, including amyloid and tau deposits, begin years before cognitive decline can be identified, drug development in recent years has focused on early treatment that can interfere with underlying changes believed to lead to the disease.

Only one of Biogen’s two pivotal trials showed Aduhelm can slow the rate of cognitive decline for Alzheimer’s patients. Many experts have questioned the Food and Drug Administration’s rationale for approving the drug without more definitive proof of benefit.

The FDA has defended its decision by saying there is clear evidence that Aduhelm removes amyloid from the brains of people with Alzheimer’s, arguing that the effect is reasonably likely to predict a clinical benefit to patients.

Some members of an advisory panel to the FDA resigned in protest and several prominent treatment centers have publicly said they will not offer Aduhelm to patients. read more