Biohaven’s ALS drug fails to meet study goals

Sept 29 (Reuters) – Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd (BHVN.N) said on Thursday its experimental drug to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) failed a clinical study, the second therapy by the drugmaker to fail trials in recent months.

 

The migraine drugmaker in May agreed to an $11.6 billion acquisition deal by Pfizer Inc , which plans to spin off its non-migraine drugs into a new publicly traded company.

The same month, another Biohaven drug, troriluzole, failed to meet the main goal of a late-stage study testing it in patients with a progressive nervous system disorder.

On Thursday, Biohaven said its drug for ALS did not achieve statistically significant improvement in patients’ performance of daily activities compared to a placebo in a mid-to-late-stage trial.

ALS is a progressive and life-threatening neuromuscular disease, and the average age for survival is 3-5 years after the onset of first symptoms.

