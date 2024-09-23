Biohaven’s genetic disease drug meets main trial goal

Sept 23 (Reuters) – Biohaven (BHVN.N) has met the main goal in a study evaluating its drug in patients with an inherited disease that mainly affects the brain, the company said on Monday.

The drug troriluzole showed clinically meaningful slowing of disease progression in patients with Spinocerebellar Ataxia (SCA), the company said.

The neurodegenerative disease affects about 15,000 people in the United States, according to company estimates.