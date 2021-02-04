Biolumina Promotes Diane Iler-Smith To Chief Creative Officer

DIANE ILER-SMITH IS PROMOTED TO CHIEF CREATIVE OFFICER

New York, NY, February 4, 2021: Biolumina is excited to announce that Diane Iler-Smith has been promoted to a newly created role: Chief Creative Officer.

Diane’s promotion is a testament to her dedication to the growth and development not only of the creative department at Biolumina, but of the agency as a whole. Her curiosity, passion for science, and focus on the humanity behind the medicine helps her inspire and empower teams to create meaningful, important, and life-changing work.

“Diane introduced and continually advocates for Creative with Purpose – the belief that ideas should be as bold and inspired as the incredible therapeutic innovations they represent. Under her leadership, Diane’s teams have developed exciting, insight-driven work that goes beyond the somber and stagnant concepts traditionally associated with oncology, pushing ideas into a creative space that’s as dynamic and innovative as the newly emerging treatments that we’re advertising,” states Kirsten Kantak, President and CEO.

Beyond the creative product, Diane is a leader who puts her values on display each and every day. Her dedication to collaboration and teamwork; to problem solving; and to lifting others up, helping them to stretch and grow and build toward something better has helped make Biolumina what it is today. Diane has not only earned the respect of long-time colleagues, but she also instantly impresses both other Bioluminaries and clients alike with her authentic and insightful approach.

Diane’s strategic and creative advertising experience paired with a background in biology and genetic toxicology gives her a truly unique perspective and instant credibility in any conversation. Diane’s also a proven team builder, who’s focused on creating a diverse and inclusive environment that’s welcoming of everyone and every idea. “As our Creative Department continues to grow, we’re looking for people with differing backgrounds, opinions, and experiences,” Diane says. “While we specialize in oncology, we welcome talent without this specific experience so we can really push the boundaries creatively. We’re looking for originality and entirely new ways of conveying the lifesaving aspects of the brands we represent. Greater diversity can help get us there and lead to a wider range of creativity.”

About Biolumina

Founded in 2008, Biolumina is a full-service, omnichannel global healthcare agency focused on bringing oncology brands to life across all audiences. We build brand experiences that go beyond the rational and use emotional hooks to tap into the hearts of customers, igniting motivation to take action, change behavior, and create brand loyalty. We’re an agency built on curiosity. Our curiosity constantly drives a deeper understanding of everything we touch, using the power of science to translate customer insights into a clear and motivating brand story. We like to think of ourselves as “translational scientists” who take complex scientific ideas and translate them into captivating creative. We push one another to uncover truths, discover potential, and create energy that moves the needle forward. We’re committed to our core values: Open Mind, Brave Heart, and Ready Hands, and dedicated to Happy Conflict – the notion that respectfully challenging and questioning each other leads to richer thinking and better work.