BioMarin brings on Roche, Amgen alums in executive restructuring

As the biotech implements a more focused strategy for its Roctavian hemophilia A gene therapy, BioMarin has recruited two seasoned pharma executives to bolster its C-suite.

BioMarin rolled out an executive reorganization on Wednesday, appointing veterans of pharma powerhouses Amgen and Roche to its C-suite, as the biotech narrows its sales effort for the hemophilia A gene therapy Roctavian to focus on the U.S., German and Italian markets.

Greg Friberg, who was formerly the vice president of global medical affairs for rare diseases at Amgen, will serve as BioMarin’s chief research and development officer. Hank Fuchs previously held the position and will step down after 15 years with the company. He will stay with BioMarin as an advisor through March 3, 2025.

Under Fuchs’ leadership, BioMarin advanced five therapies for various rare diseases, including lysosomal storage disorders, phenylketonuria and hemophilia A. CEO Alexander Hardy in a statement said that “more than half of our marketed products were approved under Hank’s leadership,” noting that Fuchs “steered BioMarin’s R&D organization with a great scientific mind and a big heart.”

Friberg will bring to BioMarin his “deep experience in successfully advancing product candidates through the development process and to market,” Hardy said. During his tenure at Amgen, Friberg led the pharma’s hematology/oncology and bone portfolios, working to push several programs from IND filing through late-stage development.

Also joining BioMarin is James Sabry, who was Roche’s former global head of partnering. He will serve as the biotech’s chief business officer and will identify and implement “appropriately sized transactions” for BioMarin to support its outlook, according to Hardy. Sabry has spearheaded some 1,200 transactions throughout his career and in the past has also been the CEO of Arete Therapeutics and Cytokinetics.

Hardy called Sabry “one of the industry’s most astute dealmakers,” whose “scientific acumen and industry knowledge … are unparalleled.”

BioMarin’s executive shake-up on Wednesday comes as the company looks to implement a Roctavian strategy focused on three countries—the U.S., Germany and Italy markets—where the drug is approved and reimbursed. The move is meant to lower its yearly direct Roctavian expenditure to around $60 million starting in 2025.

At the time of the announcement, Hardy noted that “by rightsizing our resourcing, we are creating a path for Roctavian to contribute to our profitability while still providing full support to patients.” The gene therapy was approved in June 2023 and made $2.7 million in revenue the same year, after being administered to three patients.

In the first quarter of this year, Roctavian pulled in $0.8 million. BioMarin pointed to reimbursement and access roadblocks as key challenges for the gene therapy.

