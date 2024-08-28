BioMarin to reduce global workforce by about 225 employees

briefcase
BioMarin to reduce global workforce by about 225 employees
 
Aug 28 (Reuters) – BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN.O) will reduce its global workforce by about 225 employees, a filing showed on Wednesday.
 
The decision comes in the wake of the company’s updated strategy for its hemophilia gene therapy, Roctavian, and the discontinuation of its gene therapy BMN 293 development program.
 
Earlier this month, BioMarin said it will refocus Roctavian’s commercial operations on three key markets: the United States, Germany, and Italy.
 
The workforce reduction is expected to be substantially completed by the end of 2024.
 
As of Dec. 31, the company had 3,401 employees.
 
The company estimates that it will incur aggregate pre-tax charges representing one-time cash expenditures for severance and other employee termination benefits of about $30 million to $35 million.
 
BioMarin expects to incur majority of the charges during the second half of the year.
 
/by
You might also like
PfizerPfizer’s $3.5B cost-cutting program claims 200 jobs at Michigan site
gene therapy, DNAFDA accepts Orchard’s BLA for rare disease gene therapy behind EU approval
Sarepta TherapeuticsSarepta fails confirmatory trial for DMD therapy, still eyes label expansion
Aadi Bioscience to lay off 80% of R&D staff
AstraZeneca to invest $245 mln in Cellectis to boost gene therapy prospects
BioMarinFDA approves BioMarin’s BRINEURA for children under 3 years with CLN2 disease
Med Ad News 40th Anniversary40 years later, business of healthcare changed in very personal ways
Sarepta wins full approval and label expansion for DMD gene therapy