BioMarin to reduce global workforce by about 225 employees

Aug 28 (Reuters) – BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN.O) will reduce its global workforce by about 225 employees, a filing showed on Wednesday.

The decision comes in the wake of the company’s updated strategy for its hemophilia gene therapy, Roctavian, and the discontinuation of its gene therapy BMN 293 development program.

Earlier this month, BioMarin said it will refocus Roctavian’s commercial operations on three key markets: the United States, Germany, and Italy.