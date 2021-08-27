Biomarin’s drug wins Europe’s first approval for type of dwarfism

(Reuters) – U.S.-based Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc’s (BMRN.O) treatment for one of the most common forms of dwarfism received clearance from the European Commission, becoming the first therapy to get an approval in the region for achondroplasia.

The approval comes months after the European Medicines Agency endorsed Voxzogo, also known as vosoritide. There are no approved drugs to specifically treat achondroplasia in most parts of the world. Growth hormones have been approved to treat the condition in Japan.

Biomarin’s Voxzogo is now approved in Europe for use in children aged two and above with growth plates still open, typically those under 18 years of age.

“This regulatory approval is based on improved height gain, one important determinant of day-to-day function for people with achondroplasia,” said Klaus Mohnike, professor of Paediatrics at Magdeburg University Hospital who conducted trials for the drug.