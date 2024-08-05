BioNTech counts on shift to cancer drugs after second quarter losses quadruple

BERLIN, Aug 5 (Reuters) – Losses at German drugmaker BioNTech (22UAy.DE) quadrupled in the second quarter from a year earlier, the company said on Monday, as it banks on a strategy shift towards new cancer treatments following a sharp drop-off in sales of its COVID-19 vaccine.
 
BioNTech reported a second-quarter net loss of 807.8 million euros ($885 million), versus a loss of 190.4 million a year earlier.
The company also saw a 23% drop in quarterly revenue to 128.7 million euros, mainly due to lower sales of its COVID-19 vaccines, whose development in partnership with U.S. partner Pfizer (PFE.N) and wide use during the pandemic made the small German biotech firm a household name.
 
“Our second quarter revenues correspond to the current demand of a seasonal endemic COVID-19 vaccine market,” finance chief Jens Holstein said in a statement.
 
“Supported by our strong financial position, we will continue to focus on our long-term growth strategy throughout the remainder of the year,” he added.
 
Some 90% of BioNTech’s total research and development spending is going towards non-COVID related activities, mainly oncology and mRNA, the company said.
 
