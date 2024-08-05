BioNTech counts on shift to cancer drugs after second quarter losses quadruple

BERLIN, Aug 5 (Reuters) – Losses at German drugmaker BioNTech (22UAy.DE) quadrupled in the second quarter from a year earlier, the company said on Monday, as it banks on a strategy shift towards new cancer treatments following a sharp drop-off in sales of its COVID-19 vaccine.

BioNTech reported a second-quarter net loss of 807.8 million euros ($885 million), versus a loss of 190.4 million a year earlier.

“Our second quarter revenues correspond to the current demand of a seasonal endemic COVID-19 vaccine market,” finance chief Jens Holstein said in a statement.

“Supported by our strong financial position, we will continue to focus on our long-term growth strategy throughout the remainder of the year,” he added.

Some 90% of BioNTech’s total research and development spending is going towards non-COVID related activities, mainly oncology and mRNA, the company said.