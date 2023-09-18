BioNTech partners with CEPI to advance development of mpox vaccine

Sept 18 (Reuters) – Germany’s BioNTech (22UAy.DE) said on Monday it is entering into a partnership with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to advance the development of its mpox vaccine.

CEPI will provide funding of up to $90 million to support the development of vaccine candidates which is based on BioNTech’s mRNA technology.

BioNTech will initiate a early-to-mid stage trial for the vaccine BNT166 for the prevention of mpox.

Mpox is a viral illness which causes skin rashes and can be transmitted to humans through physical contact.

The partnership is part of BioNTech’s strategy to develop vaccines for the prevention of high-medical-need infectious diseases, including diseases that disproportionally affect lower-income countries, the company said.

