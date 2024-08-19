BioNTech says FDA lifts partial hold on its cancer drug trial

GDANSK, Aug 19 (Reuters) – BioNTech (22UAy.DE) on Monday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has lifted a partial clinical hold on an early stage study of its experimental cancer drug.

The company has now included additional risk mitigation measures into investigator brochure and consent for patients, in line with the FDA’s requirements, BioNTech said.

The drug, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), was being studied in a trial sponsored by China-based MediLink, in patients with types of non-small cell lung cancer or breast cancer who have received prior forms of treatment.