BioNTech says FDA lifts partial hold on its cancer drug trial

, , ,
BioNTech

BioNTech says FDA lifts partial hold on its cancer drug trial

GDANSK, Aug 19 (Reuters) – BioNTech (22UAy.DE) on Monday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has lifted a partial clinical hold on an early stage study of its experimental cancer drug.

The company has now included additional risk mitigation measures into investigator brochure and consent for patients, in line with the FDA’s requirements, BioNTech said.
 
The drug, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), was being studied in a trial sponsored by China-based MediLink, in patients with types of non-small cell lung cancer or breast cancer who have received prior forms of treatment.
 
/by
You might also like
FDAFDA approves Ipsen’s Onivyde as first-line treatment in metastatic pancreatic cancer
BiomarinBioMarin, Cyclerion slash workforce in the name of strategic focus
AstraZeneca beats U.S. shareholder lawsuit over COVID vaccine disclosures
Omicron-specific COVID vaccines on the horizon, Pfizer chief says
COVID-19 vaccineU.S. delivers over 4 million doses of COVID vaccine for young children
FDAVanda gets FDA approval for Fanapt antipsychotic, expands into bipolar disorder
BioNTechCash-rich BioNTech broadens scope as COVID shot sales slide
FDAU.S. FDA to review Perrigo’s birth control pill for OTC use in November