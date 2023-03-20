BioNTech signs deal to co-develop OncoC4’s cancer drug
March 20 (Reuters) – Germany’s BioNTech SE (22UAy.DE) said on Monday that it signed a deal with privately held OncoC4 Inc to co-develop and commercialize its cancer antibody drug candidate.
OncoC4 will get a $200 million upfront payment and is eligible to receive development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments as well as double-digit tiered royalties.
The companies said they will co-develop the candidate, ONC-392, as a monotherapy or as a combination therapy in various cancer indications.
A late-stage trial for the drug has been planned for this year, the companies said.
