BioNTech’s cancer drug meets primary endpoint in Phase 2 trial

BioNTech

July 30 (Reuters) – COVID-19 vaccine maker BioNTech’s (22UAy.DE) cancer drug candidate BNT111 showed significant improvement in the response rate in patients with advanced melanoma during a Phase 2 trial, the German company said on Tuesday.
 
The trial met its primary endpoint, with data demonstrating a statistically significant improvement in the overall response rate in patients treated with the mRNA immunotherapy candidate BNT111 in combination with the PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor cemiplimab, compared to a historical control in patients with advanced melanoma, BioNTech said.
 
The biotech company said in March it was shifting its focus towards cancer drug development, as it adjusts to the decline in its COVID-19 vaccine business.
 
Source: Reuters
 
