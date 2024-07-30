BioNTech’s cancer drug meets primary endpoint in Phase 2 trial

July 30 (Reuters) – COVID-19 vaccine maker BioNTech’s (22UAy.DE) cancer drug candidate BNT111 showed significant improvement in the response rate in patients with advanced melanoma during a Phase 2 trial, the German company said on Tuesday.

The trial met its primary endpoint, with data demonstrating a statistically significant improvement in the overall response rate in patients treated with the mRNA immunotherapy candidate BNT111 in combination with the PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor cemiplimab, compared to a historical control in patients with advanced melanoma, BioNTech said.