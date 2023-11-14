Biopharma layoff tracker 2023: Thermo Fisher, SQZ, Regenxbio and more cut staff

2022 saw myriad ups and downs in terms of the economy, and as it ebbed and flowed, so too did the job market. This trend has continued throughout 2023.

The year kicked off with mass layoffs in the tech industry, leaving many wondering if the same was in store for the biopharma industry. Fortunately, though layoff announcements have been steady, the biotech sector has not seen nearly the same troughs.

BioSpace will continue to be your source of news on job cuts and restructuring initiatives through 2023. Follow along as we keep you up to date on which companies are tightening their belts and cutting staff.

November

Nov. 10:

Thermo Fisher will lay off 97 employees in the new year when it closes its plants in Auburn, Alabama, according to a WARN notice reported by Endpoints News. The outlet notes that the move follows multiple other layoffs this year at Thermo Fisher facilities across the U.S.

Nov. 8:

SQZ Biotechnologies is reducing its workforce by approximately 80%, the company noted Wednesday in its third-quarter earnings release. The cell therapy company has between 51–200 employees, according to its LinkedIn page. In July, Roche announced that it would not expand a years-long collaboration with SQZ around products to target HPV16-positive solid tumors, despite positive preliminary Phase I results released earlier this year.

Nov. 8:

Regenxbio is reducing its workforce by 15%, the company announced Wednesday. Regenxbio said the restructuring will extend its cash runway into 2025 and that it will prioritize its candidate treatments for wet AMD and diabetic retinopathy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and mucopolysaccharidosis type II. The staffing cuts will come “primarily in rare neurodegenerative disease development, early research, and other general and administrative areas,” according to the announcement. Regenxbio has between 201–500 employees, according to its LinkedIn page.

Nov. 7:

Lyell Immunopharma will reduce its workforce by approximately 25%, the company announced on Tuesday, with Chief Medical Officer Tina Albertson among those to part ways with the company. “We have restructured our company to prioritize investment in our clinical-stage programs and core research platforms and have streamlined operations,” said Lyell President and CEO Lynn Seely in the announcement. The company had reported having 274 employees as of the end of 2022.

Endpoints News noted that Lyell, which specializes in T-cell cancer therapies, was valued at more than $4 billion when it went public in 2021 but is now worth about $550 million. A year ago, GSK terminated a deal with the company to discover and develop T-cell therapies using Lyell’s technologies.

Nov. 7:

Arbutus Biopharma is cutting 24% of its staff, the company announced Tuesday along with updates on its candidate therapies to functionally cure chronic hepatitis B. Separately, the company announced that its CEO, William Collier, will retire at the end of this year, and that Arbutus Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Michael J. McElhaugh will serve as interim CEO. Arbutus has between 51–200 employees, according to its LinkedIn profile.

Nov. 7:

Pyxis Oncology is cutting its headcount by approximately 40%, the company announced on Tuesday. According to the announcement, the layoffs and other cost-cutting measures will extend the company’s cash runway to early 2026 as it prioritizes two candidates currently in Phase I trials, antibody-drug conjugate PYX-201 and immune-oncology therapeutic PYX-106.

According to its LinkedIn page, Pyxis currently has between 51–100 employees.

Nov. 7:

Pfizer is cutting about 100 jobs at its manufacturing plant in Newbridge, Kildare, Ireland as part of its drive to cut $3.5 billion in costs. The move, reported by Fierce Pharma, the Irish Independent, and other outlets, comes as the company says it plans to expand at other sites in Ireland, adding 230 positions in Dublin and Cork.

Nov. 3:

Pfizer is laying off around 200 employees at its manufacturing facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan amid declining sales for its COVID-19 products, according to television station Fox 17. Friday’s news comes as the company struggles to regain its financial footing from the sharp decline in its COVID-19 business. In an attempt to weather the downturn, Pfizer last month launched a widespread cost-cutting initiative designed to generate $3.5 billion in savings through 2024.

Nov. 2:

Locanabio, a company that aimed to develop RNA-editing therapies, will shutter by the end of the year, CEO Jim Burns announced on LinkedIn Thursday. “While we continue to believe in the potential of our RNA-targeted gene therapy platform to deliver transformative therapies, the decision was made due to the time and capital required to deliver clinical data in the current challenging funding environment,” he wrote. The closure was confirmed by Fierce Biotech. Locanabio, based in San Diego, has between 51–200 employees, according to its LinkedIn profile.

Nov. 2:

Kronos Bio will reduce its staff by 19%, the company announced Thursday just after releasing positive preliminary Phase I/II trial data on its antitumor candidate KB-0742. The company also has a therapy, lanraplenib, in development for FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukemia. “By streamlining our operations and extending our runway, we best position the company to optimally fund our KB-0742 clinical studies while continuing to focus on the clinical development of lanraplenib, the advancement of our maturing discovery projects, and our collaboration with Genentech,” said Kronos CEO Norbert Bischofberger in the company’s statement.

According to an SEC filing, Kronos had 97 employees at the beginning of this year. The company said its restructuring will extend its cash runway into 2026.

Nov. 2:

Seres Therapeutics will undergo a restructuring that includes reducing its workforce by 41%—approximately 160 positions—the company announced Thursday as it touted positive sales data for its microbiome therapeutic, Vowst. “Given the realities of this challenging financial environment for biopharmaceutical companies, we believe that concentrating our resources on VOWST offers an attractive opportunity for targeted revenue growth, while operating in a more capital efficient manner,” said Seres President and CEO Eric Shaff in the statement.

According to the announcement, Seres will prioritize Vowst’s commercial launch going forward, as well as an ongoing Phase IB study on the microbiome therapeutic candidate SER-155. It will scale back “all non-partnered R&D programs and activities.”

Nov. 1:

Rani Therapeutics will cut its workforce by 25%, the company announced Wednesday. The company, which is developing orally administered biologics, will halt or pause development of several of its candidate therapies while moving others into Phase I or II trials and expanding its manufacturing capabilities. According to the announcement, the cost-cutting measures will extend its cash runway into 2025. Rani has between 51–200 employees, according to its LinkedIn profile.

Nov. 1:

Sangamo Therapeutics is shuttering its Brisbane, California headquarters and cutting its U.S. workforce by approximately 162 people—40% of its total headcount—the company announced Wednesday. Among those to be let go are Chief Operating Officer D. Mark McClung and Chief Scientific Officer Jason Fontenot.

As part of the restructuring, Sangamo will transition its headquarters to its Richmond, California facility and cease investment for now in its investigative treatment for Fabry disease and in CAR-Treg cell therapy as it searches for partners to continue development of those programs. The company will instead focus on “epigenetic regulation therapies treating neurological diseases and novel AAV capsid delivery technologies,” according to the announcement. Sangamo expects that the restructuring will cut its operating expenses in half, allowing its funds to stretch into the third quarter of 2024.

