Biopharma layoff tracker 2024: Charles River Laboratories, Vesigen, Connect Biopharma and more cut staff

2023 was a tough year for the biopharma industry, with several companies downsizing and restructuring their workforces to stay afloat. There are signs of recovery, as mergers and acquisitions picked up across the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry in the latter part of 2023 and have continued their upswing into 2024. Will the job market follow suit?

BioSpace will continue to be your source of news on job cuts and restructuring initiatives throughout 2024. Follow along as we keep you up to date on which companies are tightening their belts and cutting staff.

September 11

Charles River Laboratories, which provides products and services to biopharma companies, is laying off 3% of its workforce, a spokesperson confirmed to BioSpace via email on Sept. 11. The Massachusetts-based company did not answer questions regarding how many employees total are being let go, which locations are affected or the workforce reduction’s effective date. However, according to an SEC filing, the company had about 21,800 employees as of Dec. 30, 2023, so the layoffs could affect around 650 people. According to an Aug. 2 Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice, 13 workers in Frederick, Maryland, are being let go effective Sept. 30.

“Charles River continuously evaluates our workforce and business operations to ensure alignment with current industry demand and client needs,” the company said in an emailed statement. “In response to current trends, we are in the process of reducing our workforce by approximately 3% and are streamlining our cost structure to optimize our footprint, be more effective in supporting clients, and drive greater operating efficiencies.”

September 10

Startup biotech Vesigen Therapeutics is laying off staff, Endpoints News reported Sept. 6. Vesigen CEO Paulash Mohsen confirmed the workforce reduction to the publication but did not say how many employees at the Cambridge, Massachusetts, company are affected. He did, however, share that the organization is “evaluating strategic options.”

Vesigen is working to develop a novel, nonviral delivery technology for gene editing, RNA and protein-based therapeutics. In a May announcement, the company noted it had new data supporting the potential of its ARRDC1-mediated microvesicles technology to functionally deliver a variety of payloads, including genome editors, to a broad range of disease-relevant cells and tissues.

September 6

Connect Biopharma, a San Diego–based clinical-stage biopharma company, has laid off about 15% of its China workforce and will have additional cuts, the business announced Sept. 5. The roughly 15% workforce reduction took place over a 12-month period and was complete June 30. Additional layoffs in China are expected by year’s end.

In the announcement, Connect stated the cuts are part of a transition to a U.S.-centric company. It also noted it’s moved the manufacturing process for its lead product candidate, rademikibart, to a U.S.-based contract manufacturer, which will allow it to significantly reduce manufacturing expenses for the rest of 2024 and 2025.

Earlier this year, Connect received favorable feedback from the FDA regarding potential Phase III registrational programs for rademikibart in asthma and atopic dermatitis, according to the announcement. The company noted it’s considering whether to advance rademikibart into a Phase III program or explore other development opportunities for it that could be completed without additional financing.

September 6

BioMarin will lay off 147 employees in California effective Nov. 1, according to an Aug. 28 Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice. Those employees are likely part of a previously announced workforce reduction of about 225 employees globally, which the company expected to mostly complete by end of this year, according to an SEC filing. Those roughly 225 employees were notified on Aug. 28, according to that filing.

BioMarin also laid off about 170 employees globally in May.

The company has been making other key changes in the past month. In late August, it announced an executive restructuring. On Sept. 4, BioMarin revealed it’s restructuring the company into three key units: skeletal conditions, enzyme therapies and Roctavian.

September 6

Just weeks after an Aug. 8 SEC filing that noted recurring losses, negative operating cash flows and a need for additional capital, IN8bio is laying off nearly half of its workforce. The clinical-stage biopharma company announced the workforce reduction on Sept. 4 as part of a plan to preserve its cash resources, which also includes a pipeline prioritization.

According to a Sept. 4 SEC filing, IN8bio is reducing its workforce from 37 to 19 full-time employees at its New York City and Birmingham, Alabama, sites, effective Sept. 4. In addition, the executive management team and board agreed to an 11% cash compensation cut, effective Sept. 1.

For more details, visit the article.

September 6

Edwards Lifesciences, a medical device company that specializes in structural heart disease, will lay off 3% of its global workforce—about 540 employees—to realign resources and capabilities, MedTech Dive reported. According to a Sept. 3 Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice, the organization is cutting 193 employees in California, effective Nov. 8. The California cuts are likely part of the overall workforce reduction.

The layoffs follow Edwards’ sale of its critical care product group to BD ( Becton, Dickinson and Company) for $4.2 billion. The company will use net proceeds to fund strategic initiatives, including previously announced acquisitions and share repurchases, according to a Sept. 3 announcement.

In its article, MedTech Dive noted Edwards experienced “sluggish growth” in its transcatheter aortic valve replacement business in the first half of the year.

September 5

Shortly after an SEC filing reported the company’s financial challenges, ImmunityBio is laying off 16 employees in California (five in Culver City and 11 in El Segundo), according to an Aug. 30 Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice. The biotech’s workforce reduction will be effective Oct. 29.

ImmunityBio is experiencing deficit and cash-flow challenges, according to the filing. As of June 30, the company had an accumulated deficit of $3.2 billion. It also had negative cash flows of $207.3 million during the six months ended June 30.

For more details, visit the article.

September 4

Less than three months after filing for voluntary chapter 11 protection, DermTech is laying off 51 employees in San Diego, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice. The layoffs are effective Sept. 6.

According to a June SEC filing, DermTech, which specializes in noninvasive skin genomics technology, laid off 15 employees (20% of its headcount) in the second quarter. That filing noted potential additional workforce reductions could occur in the future.

September 4

Astellas Gene Therapies, an Astellas Pharma business, is closing its San Francisco biomanufacturing facility and cutting at least 17 employees. Seven are being laid off effective Oct. 21, according to an Aug. 27 Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice. Ten were let go effective June 19, according to an earlier WARN notice.

An Astellas spokesperson told BioSpace via email that the closure will affect about 100 employees but would not confirm how many are being laid off. The closure is expected to be complete by March 2025, according to the spokesperson. A company statement emailed to BioSpace stated that the facility’s programs and projects are moving to its Sanford, North Carolina, location.

Read the full article on BioSpace.