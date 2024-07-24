Biopharma layoff tracker 2024: Merck, Rapt, Aslan and more cut staff

2023 was a tough year for the biopharma industry, with several companies downsizing and restructuring their workforces to stay afloat. There are signs of recovery, as mergers and acquisitions picked up across the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry in the latter part of 2023 and have continued their upswing into 2024. Will the job market follow suit?

BioSpace will continue to be your source of news on job cuts and restructuring initiatives throughout 2024. Follow along as we keep you up to date on which companies are tightening their belts and cutting staff.

July 24

Merck let go some 75 to 80 people this week, STAT reported Wednesday. The layoffs, which came across multiple groups, affected the company’s early research division, according to the publication.

July 22

Rapt Therapeutics will “reduce its workforce by 47 people, or approximately 40% of the Company’s existing headcount” in order to conserve cash resources, the company revealed in an SEC filing dated July 19. The South San Francisco–based biotech suffered a setback in February when the FDA placed a hold on two Phase II trials of its candidate zelnecirnon after a case of liver failure. In addition to zelnecirnon, which is being developed for asthma and atopic dermatitis, Rapt has a second clinical-stage candidate, tivumecirnon, in trials for cancer.

July 18

Aslan Pharmaceuticals is liquidating its assets and has terminated all of its employees, the Singapore-based biopharma announced Wednesday. Its directors had determined “that ASLAN SG cannot by reason of its liabilities continue its business,” according to the announcement. The company also said it had received a delisting determination from the Nasdaq on July 15 “due to its failure to meet continued listing requirements,” and that it elected not to request a hearing about the determination.

According to an SEC filing, as of the end of 2023 Aslan had 20 employees in Singapore, 14 in the U.S. and one in the U.K.

July 16

Caribou Biosciences has parted with 21 people—12% of its workforce—as it discontinues preclinical development of allogeneic CAR-NK therapies, the company reported to the SEC on Tuesday. The filing added that the layoffs will be completed by the end of the third quarter and that its cash runway will be extended into the second half of 2026 as it focuses resources on its allogeneic (or off-the-shelf) CAR T cell therapy platform.

July 12

Roche’s Spark Therapeutics is laying off staffers and halting some of its early-stage programs, Endpoints News reported Thursday. A spokesperson for the Philadelphia-based gene therapy biotech told the publication that the company is pivoting its strategy to “accelerate its pipeline and help bring more therapies to patients sooner, but this move will include ‘organizational changes.’” Notifications about employment were sent out this week, although no indication was given of how many people would be let go.

Spark has two late-stage trials in hemophilia A and hemophilia B in its pipeline and an early-stage asset for treating Pompe disease. The biotech has around 800 employees and was purchased by the Swiss pharma in 2019 for approximately $4.8 billion.

July 11

Swiss pharma Novartis has let go of 29 employees in San Diego and will eliminate approximately 100 more jobs as it winds down its development site there, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Wednesday. A company spokesperson told the outlet in an email that “a set of changes to build future capabilities and access global talent pools will be implemented over the next 2 to 3 years, with parallel build-up and reduction of roles in certain locations.”

In April, Reuters reported that Novartis was planning to cut hundreds of development jobs worldwide, including 240 in the U.S.

Correction (July his entry has been updated to state that the site affected is a development site, not a research site. BioSpace regrets the error.

July 11

Virginia-based Indivior will cease sales and marketing of its schizophrenia drug Perseris and lay off approximately 130 sales staff, the company announced Tuesday. The company, which focuses on treatments for mental illness and substance use disorder, ascribed its decision to “the highly competitive market and impending changes that are expected to intensify payor management in the treatment category in which PERSERIS participates.”

July 3

Oncology biopharma Apollomics is letting go of two members of its leadership team as well as an unspecified number of staff, the company announced Tuesday. “As a result of the updated strategic focus, and aligned with the Company’s resource needs going forward, Sanjeev Redkar, Ph.D., Company co-founder and President, and Peony Yu, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, are expected to transition to consulting roles in August,” the announcement stated, also noting the departure of “other employees.” The reductions are linked to the company’s narrowing of the target patient population for its candidate vebreltinib, currently in a Phase II clinical trial for certain tumors.

July 3

CureVac will reduce its workforce by 30% as it restructures its mRNA collaboration with GSK, the German company announced Tuesday. The two companies began collaborating on mRNA vaccines in 2020 and have candidates for seasonal influenza, COVID-19 and avian influenza in the pipeline. Under the new agreement, GSK “will assume full control of developing and manufacturing these candidate vaccines,” according to the announcement.

Meanwhile, CureVac said its reduction in force will “create a leaner, more agile organization re-focused on technology innovation, research and development” and extend its cash runway into 2028. The company employed 1,172 worldwide as of the end of 2023, according to an SEC filing, and had already shed about 150 employees through a “voluntary leaver” program in April.

July 2

Takeda will lay off a further 220 employees in Massachusetts, the company disclosed in a June 27 WARN notice. Of those, 189 people will be let go from a location in Cambridge, and 31 are being laid off in Lexington. In total, Takeda has now laid off or announced plans to lay off more than 1,300 employees so far in 2024, on top of staffing cuts it made in 2023.

A Takeda spokesperson told Endpoints in an emailed statement the company is prioritizing “increasing organizational agility, improving procurement savings, and strengthening how we leverage data, digital and technology across Takeda. . . . As we continue to work to bring these initiatives to fruition, difficult choices will also be required, and some employees will be impacted as a result.”

July 1

Waltham, Massachusetts–based Aerovate Therapeutics will lay off “nearly all of its workforce” in the coming months following the Phase IIb failure of its candidate for pulmonary arterial hypertension, the company disclosed to the SEC on June 25. Aerovate added that it has already notified 39 people—78% of its workforce—of their terminations.

July 1

Swiss biotech GeNeuro is laying off all but two of its staff members in the wake of the Phase II failure of its candidate for long COVID, the company announced Friday. GeNeuro “has made redundant 7 of its 9 employment agreements, including all of the Executive Management,” the announcement said. “All employees and managers will work through their notice periods, of up to 6 months, to execute the strategy that will be defined by the Board over the coming days.”

