Biopharma layoff tracker 2024: Spruce, Coherus, Takeda and more cut staff

Published: Mar 14, 2024

By Neil Versel

BioSpace

2023 was a tough year for the biopharma industry, with several companies downsizing and restructuring their workforces to try to stay afloat. There are signs of recovery, however, with PwC predicting that mergers and acquisitions across the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry will reach a “healthy” level in 2024. Will the job market follow suit?

BioSpace will continue to be your source of news on job cuts and restructuring initiatives throughout 2024. Follow along as we keep you up to date on which companies are tightening their belts and cutting staff.

March

March 13

Spruce Biosciences has cut 21% of its workforce as part of a round of cost reductions that includes the shutdown of its CAHmelia-203 clinical trial, the company announced in its 2023 fourth quarter financial report. In a separate press release Thursday, Spruce revealed that the trial of its oral CRF1 antagonist tildacerfont failed in the treatment of adult classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia.

March 13

Coherus BioSciences is cutting its workforce by 30% as part of a restructuring that will result in a greater focus on oncology, the biotech announced Thursday in its 2023 fourth quarter financial results and business update. The firm completed the $170 million sale of its ophthalmology business to Sandoz on March 1, though the current round of layoffs did not begin until March 7.

March 12

Takeda Pharmaceuticals is shutting down R&D and manufacturing operations at a facility in Orth an der Donau, Austria, cutting 190 jobs in the process, Endpoints News reported, citing Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung. About 140 people will remain at the site in quality control as Takeda seeks to sell the property, which it picked up when it acquired Shire in 2019.

March 12

Innovent Biologics eliminated its entire research team at its U.S. headquarters and wet lab in Rockville, Md., near the end of February and will close the facility in the near future, BioSpace first reported. The Suzhou, China–based biotech conducted mostly ADC research at the Washington, D.C.–area lab.

March 11

Sanofi is closing a former Kymab R&D facility in Cambridge, U.K., according to Cambridge publication BusinessWeekly. While the Big Pharma firm said it will try to find homes elsewhere in the company for the 90 affected employees, there could be layoffs. Sanofi acquired Kymab for $1.4 billion in 2021.

March 7

Kronos Bio is cutting 21% of its workforce as part of a corporate restructuring that the company said would extend its cash runway into late 2026. Kronos—which currently has about 100 employees, according to Yahoo! Finance—announced in December that a key trial had failed in Phase Ib.

March 5

Sumitomo Pharma will lay off approximately 400 staff in order to pare down its North American business operations following disappointing sales of three of its drugs, the company announced Monday. In a subsequent announcement, Sumitomo detailed what it called an organizational alignment, including the dissolution of its CNS sales department and the departures of its managing executive officer and two executive officers. Current Vice President Yutaka Wakemi will assume the post of executive officer on April 1.

The cuts follow an earlier layoff of 62 employees in Sumitomo’s New York offices in July 2023.

March 5

Meissa Vaccines is halting plans to launch a Phase II/III clinical study of its MV-012-968 intranasal RSV vaccine due to funding shortfalls, causing an unspecified number of layoffs, FierceBiotech reported. CEO Frank Glavin indicated that Meissa would “review its strategic options” in light of this funding issue, putting the future of the company in doubt.

March 4

Chemical conglomerate and CDMO Evonik Industries will eliminate as many as 2,000 jobs from its global workforce by 2026, Reuters reported. That represents 32% of the German firm’s current workforce of more than 6,200.

March 1

Pfizer will cut 120 jobs as part of its decision to end construction on a planned $350 million, 270,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in Everett, Washington, according to reports from Puget Sound Business Journal and GeekWire. Pfizer, which acquired Seagen for $43 billion last year, will reportedly shift most of the manufacturing planned for the Seattle-area facility to an existing site in Sanford, North Carolina.

March 1

Arrakis Therapeutics is cutting about 20% of its staff, Endpoints News reported. The startup biotech, which is developing targeted RNA degrader therapeutics, had nearly 100 employees as of August 2023.

March 1

Moderna has laid off an unspecified number of manufacturing and quality-assurance workers in its Burlington and Norwood, Massachusetts, facilities, Endpoints News reported. The mRNA vaccine maker attributed the cuts to previously announced lower demand for COVID-19 shots, though the firm said just last week that it has completed construction on a new mRNA manufacturing facility in Quebec.

