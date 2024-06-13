Biopharma report 2024: Three’s company

By Andrew Humphreys | [email protected]

Biopharma merger and acquisition activity attained a total deal value of $43.5 billion during the first quarter of 2024, with a 71 percent year-on-year increase of mega deals that were valued at $1 billion or more compared to the first three months of 2023, according to data and analytics company GlobalData. This growth followed a $76.9 billion increase in total deal value for mergers and acquisitions in the biopharma arena from 2022 to 2023.

“The recent upturn in biopharmaceutical M&A signals a return in dealmaking confidence, as big pharma companies also look to mitigate the challenges such as the Inflation Reduction Act and upcoming patent expirations,” states GlobalData Business Fundamentals Analyst Alison Labya.

Per GlobalData’s “The State of the Biopharmaceutical Industry 2024” report, the surveyed healthcare industry professionals anticipated mega M&A deals to be one of the factors to have the greatest positive impact on the pharma arena during 2024.

The report notes the largest M&A transaction during Q1 2024 was the $16.5 billion acquisition by Novo Nordisk’s holding and investment company, Novo Holdings, of U.S.-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) Catalent, which was announced in February. Another notable M&A pact was Gilead Sciences’ $4.3 billion acquisition of CymaBay Therapeutics, which was completed during March.

“Companies developing antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and radiopharmaceuticals attracted high levels of M&A investment continuing into Q1 2024, as large pharmaceutical companies seek to replenish portfolios with those sought-after drug classes,” Labya says.

With a total deal value of $29 billion, oncology was the top therapy area for M&A deals during the 2024 first quarter. Immunology-focused M&As accounted for the largest growth in deal activity versus Q1 2023, with a 314 percent surge in deal value in Q1 2024 totaling $14 billion.

“Q1 2024 saw an increase in billion-dollar M&A transactions involving large biopharmaceutical companies, such as Gilead and Novartis,” Labya commented. “Given that the biopharmaceutical industry can overcome regulatory challenges set by the Federal Trade Commission, the remainder of 2024 is poised for continued M&A investment from large biopharmaceutical companies, which could accelerate R&D and the launch of innovative drugs.”

GLP-1 Drugs: meteoric rise

The hype train continues for Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, and Zepbound, glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists belonging to a class of incretin mimetic drugs for treating type 2 diabetes and/or obesity. With the obesity and type 2 diabetes markets rising at unprecedented rates, the GLP-1 receptor agonists segment continues to explode, with sales and prescription totals for each medicine continuing to rise.

Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic (semaglutide) was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on December 5, 2017, as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus. The blockbuster brand produced sales of roughly $4 billion during the first quarter of 2024.

The U.S. regulatory agency granted marketing clearance during June 2021 for Novo Nordisk’s follow-on semaglutide product Wegovy for chronic weight management in adults with obesity or overweight with at least one weight-related condition (such as high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, or high cholesterol), for use in addition to a reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity. Then on March 8, 2024, Wegovy injection won U.S. marketing clearance to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death, heart attack, and stroke in adults with cardiovascular disease and either obesity or overweight. The blockbuster product generated $1.3 billion in sales during first-quarter 2024.

Lilly’s Zepbound (tirzepatide) injection came in with $517 million in sales during that time frame. Zepbound won FDA approval in November 2023 for chronic weight management in adults with obesity or overweight with at least one weight-related condition for use, in addition to a reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity.

Tirzepatide was previously approved under the brand name Mounjaro to be used along with diet and exercise to help improve blood sugar (glucose) in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus. Mounjaro sales for Lilly were reported at $1.81 billion during the first three months of 2024. Mounjaro injection was the first glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and GLP-1 receptor agonist approved for type 2 diabetes by U.S. regulators on May 13, 2022.

New data emerged from a pioneering study in May bolstering semaglutide’s product profile. The GLP-1 receptor agonist significantly lowered the risk of death in type 2 diabetes patients with chronic kidney disease, according to a readout of the Phase III FLOW (Evaluate Renal Function with Semaglutide Once Weekly) study. Published in The New England Journal of Medicine and presented at the 61st ERA Congress, the results demonstrated that semaglutide lowered the risk of death from any cause by 20 percent compared to placebo. The GLP-1 analog met the clinical trial’s primary composite endpoint, which consists of kidney failure onset, at least a 50 percent deterioration in kidney function and kidney-related or cardiovascular death. Research shows this composite outcome was 24 percent less likely to take place in patients treated with semaglutide versus placebo.

Novo Nordisk and Lilly are nearing late-stage study readouts for successor drugs, which would help them remain the dominant players in the marketplace. Novo Nordisk is developing CagriSema, a fixed-dose combination of the amylin analog cagrilintide and semaglutide.

CagriSema was rated as biopharma’s most valuable R&D project in Evaluate’s 2024 Preview report with a net present value of $30.2 billion. Lilly’s tirzepatide follow-on, the oral GLP-1 agonist orforglipron, was ranked as biopharma’s No. 2 most valuable R&D project in Evaluate’s 2024 Preview report with a net present value of $13 billion.

Seeking Alpha biomed analyst Terry Chrisomalis believes that the next weight-loss drug to reach the market will be CagriSema. “We already know that semaglutide works as a GLP-1 agonist in providing satiety, or a feeling of fullness. There is a chance that cagrilintide could have an additive effect in such satiety being present because the molecule is a long-acting dual amylin analog that has glycemic control. Thus, it is believed that the combination of both could end up stimulating further weight loss.”

The GLP-1R agonists’ type 2 diabetes and obesity market is projected to generate more than $125 billion in the seven major markets by 2033, according to forecasts from GlobalData. Per the data and analytics company’s report “Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists in type 2 diabetes and obesity: Seven-Market Forecast and Market analysis,” GLP-1 receptor agonists will dominate the metabolic diseases space during the next 10 years. Key opinion leaders (KOLs) interviewed by GlobalData for the report, which was released in May 2024, said patients usually ask their doctors for these specific medicines.

GlobalData Pharma Analyst Costanza Alciati states: “There are currently 10 GLP-1 receptor agonists approved for type 2 diabetes and three for obesity, but many more are expected to reach the market in the next five to 10 years. Indeed, there are 51 products in clinical development for obesity and/or type 2 diabetes, which exploit the GLP-1 receptor agonist mechanism, often coupled with other actions.”

GlobalData research demonstrates more than 190 million people live with type 2 diabetes and/or obesity in the 7MM, and the totals will increase at an annual growth rate (AGR) of 1.35 percent and 0.57 percent for type 2 diabetes and obesity, respectively, during the next 10 years. The seven major markets are the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

“At present, Ozempic (Wegovy for obesity) and Mounjaro dominate the GLP-1 receptor agonist space. But there is an opportunity for new players to join the race, as the market is vast. Some of the therapies in Phase III are very promising and GlobalData expects them to reach the billion-dollar sales mark within a couple of years from their launch,” Alciati says.

“The uptake of GLP-1 receptor agonists will certainly increase though it is currently stunted by production shortages,” Alciati adds. “Going forward, that barrier should decrease. Furthermore, with more competition, costs may go down and become more affordable and accessible to a higher patient number. With increased awareness among physicians and patients, especially in recognizing obesity as a disease, it is expected to result in an increase in prescriptions of obesity drugs, the most effective being GLP-1 receptor agonists.”

As this magazine went to press in early June, a new report was released recognizing anti-obesity medications as the most impactful trend in the biopharmaceutical industry trend for the next 12 months, based on a survey of GlobalData pharma clients and prospects.

Although Novo Nordisk and Lilly have a firm hold on the obesity drug marketplace, other companies are making pipeline advances as they seek to join the lucrative space. One of those companies is biotechnology pioneer Amgen based out of Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Amgen’s shares and market value skyrocketed on May 3, one day after the company’s Q1 2024 financial report showed that a Phase II clinical trial of MariTide demonstrated enough promise to result in progressing into late-stage development. MariTide is a multispecific molecule that inhibits the gastric inhibitory polypeptide receptor (GIPR) and activates the GLP-1 receptor, in adults with overweight or obesity with or without type 2 diabetes mellitus.

MariTide works on the same targets that Zepbound does, the GLP-1 and GIP hormones. However, MariTide blocks GIP, whereas Zepbound stimulates the hormone. Amgen intends to demonstrate that MariTide can effectively reduce weight with a once-monthly injection, instead of the weekly shots necessary for Zepbound and Wegovy.

CEO Robert Bradway on an earnings call with analysts said Amgen is “confident” in the product’s “differentiated profile” after an internal review of interim Phase II trial data. The company is anticipating topline data during late 2024. Planning for a comprehensive Phase III program across multiple indications remains on pace, per Amgen officials.

Additionally, a Phase I study of AMG 786, a small molecule obesity program, was reported as complete as part of the May 2 announcement by Amgen.

Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Viking Therapeutics is developing the weight-loss drug candidate VK2735. Data from a Phase I and a Phase II study assessing VK2735 (dosed subcutaneously) for obesity showed an encouraging safety and tolerability profile as well as positive signs of clinical benefit, according to Viking. VK2735 achieved a mean weight loss of ~15 percent in patients in only 13 weeks, in a small, early-stage 37-patient study.

The company is additionally evaluating an oral formulation of VK2735 in a Phase I study. The orally available candidate helped patients achieve >5 percent weight loss at just 28 days in the study.

Biotechnology industry heavyweight Roche is also looking to enter the fray with an anti-obesity pipeline. Roche is developing CT-388, a once-weekly subcutaneous injectable as a treatment for obesity and type 2 diabetes. The dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist is intended for the treatment of obesity in patients with and without type 2 diabetes. Injected subcutaneously once weekly, CT-388 has potential as a standalone and combo therapy to improve weight loss and to be expanded to other indications. Roche’s shares climbed up in May after reporting that the weight-loss drug candidate attained positive results in an early-stage study, resulting in significant weight loss in healthy adults.

Building success via M&A activity and corporate strategy

The Phase II-ready asset CT-388 was acquired at the end of January when Roche completed the purchase of Carmot Therapeutics for an up-front payment of $2.7 billion. That deal followed the completed acquisition by Roche during mid-December 2023 for Roivant’s inflammatory bowel disease asset RVT-310 via a $7.1 billion up-front payment. The promising new therapy is undergoing clinical development for individuals suffering from inflammatory bowel disease, such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. With both acquisitions, company management continued to make good on the plan to restock the group’s product pipeline.

Seeking to fulfill aggressive plans and lofty goals through billions of dollars of investments is a common thread among the top executives leading the big pharma giants. Case in point: Roche agreeing to spend $9.8 billion through two pacts in less than two months to bolster the company’s R&D coffers.

In anther example, on May 21, AstraZeneca announced what company management described as a “bold ambition” to deliver $80 billion in total revenue by the year 2030 and sustained growth post 2030. The 2023 target would represent a $34.2 billion increase above the $45.8 billion in revenue generated by AstraZeneca for 2023.

Management helming the London-based biopharma company says this growth will be attained via significant growth in AstraZeneca’s existing oncology, biopharmaceuticals, and rare disease portfolio, and by launching an anticipated 20 new medicines before the end of the decade. To propel sustained growth beyond 2030, AstraZeneca will continue investing in transformative new technologies and platforms that will shape the future of medicine.

AZ will maintain the company’s strategic dedication to R&D while concentrating on productivity throughout the company, driving operating leverage, and enabling the delivery of management’s ambition for a mid-30s percentage Core operating margin by 2026. Past 2026, Core operating margin will be influenced by portfolio evolution and AZ will target at least the mid-30s percentage range.

AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot noted on May 21 as part of the outline for the targeted plan, “Today AstraZeneca announces a new era of growth. In 2023 we delivered the ambitious $45 billion revenue goal set a decade ago. With the exciting growth of our innovative pipeline, which has the potential to transform millions of lives, we are now aiming for $80 billion by 2030.”

Soriot added, “We are planning to launch 20 new medicines by 2030, many with the potential to generate more than $5 billion in peak year revenues. The breadth of our portfolio together with continued investment in innovation supports sustained growth well past the end of the decade.”

Facing a potential takeover by Pfizer during 2014, Soriot at that time said AZ’s sales would reach the $45 billion mark by 2023 – doing so on the back of a strong cancer pipeline – and the company made good on the CEO’s pledge. Industry trackers surely will be keeping tabs on the development of this second ambitious plan of Soriot and AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca has been on a buying spree in recent months. The company agreed during March to acquire through a $2 billion up-front payment the clinical-

stage biopharma company Fusion Pharmaceuticals, which is developing next-generation radioconjugates (RCs). Management says the acquisition signifies a major step forward in AZ delivering on the company’s ambition to transform cancer treatment and outcomes for patients by replacing traditional regimens such as chemotherapy and radiotherapy with more targeted treatments.

According to AZ, this acquisition complements the company’s leading oncology portfolio with the addition of the Fusion pipeline of RCs. Included in Fusion’s assets is the most advanced program, FPI-2265, a potential new treatment for patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). The new drug candidate targets prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA), a protein that is highly expressed in mCRPC, and is undergoing a Phase II study.

In another March accord, AstraZeneca entered into a definitive deal to purchase Amolyt Pharma, a clinical-stage biotech company concentrated on developing novel treatments for rare endocrine diseases. The company will acquire all of Amolyt’s outstanding shares for a total consideration of up to $1.05 billion, on a cash and debt free basis.

The acquisition, expected to close by the end of Q3 2024, will bolster the Alexion/AstraZeneca Rare Disease late-stage pipeline and expand on the company’s bone metabolism franchise with the notable addition of eneboparatide (AZP-3601). The Phase III investigational therapeutic peptide with a novel mechanism of action is designed to meet key therapeutic goals for hypoparathyroidism.

AstraZeneca completed a pair of acquisition deals during February within three days of each other. The worldwide clinical-

stage biopharma company Gracell Biotechnologies was acquired for a transaction value totaling up to $1.2 billion to help advance AstraZeneca’s cell therapy ambition. Gracell has been developing innovative cell therapies for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases. Gracell now operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of AstraZeneca, with operations in China and the United States.

Management says the acquisition enriches AstraZeneca’s growing pipeline of cell therapies with GC012F, a novel, clinical-stage FasTCAR-enabled BCMA and CD19 dual-targeting autologous chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy. GC012F represents a potential new treatment for multiple myeloma, as well as other hematologic malignancies and autoimmune diseases such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

AstraZeneca successfully purchased for $1.1 billion Icosavax, a Seattle-based clinical-stage biopharma company focused on developing differentiated, high-potential vaccines using an innovative, protein virus-like particle (VLP) platform. Icosavax has become a subsidiary of AstraZeneca.

The acquisition is anticipated to build on AstraZeneca’s expertise in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), bolstering the company’s Vaccines & Immune Therapies late-stage pipeline with Icosavax’s lead investigational vaccine candidate, IVX-A12. The potential first-in-class, Phase III-ready, combination protein VLP vaccine targets RSV and human metapneumovirus (hMPV), two leading causes of severe respiratory infections and hospitalizations in adults 60 years of age and older and those with chronic conditions such as cardiovascular, renal, and respiratory disease.

J&J leaders say the company remains on track to generate $57 billion in pharma sales during 2025. The initial goal was $60 billion, but that total was reduced in April 2023, citing currency dynamics that negatively impacted J&J’s pharma business during 2022. On the M&A front, Johnson & Johnson in March successfully completed the acquisition of Ambrx Biopharma. The clinical-stage biopharma company comes to J&J with a proprietary synthetic biology technology platform to design and develop next-generation antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The all-cash merger transaction represented a total equity value of $2 billion.

J&J managers say the acquisition presents a distinct opportunity for the company to design, develop, and commercialize targeted oncology therapeutics. According to J&J, Ambrx’s proprietary ADC technology incorporates the advantages of highly specific targeting monoclonal antibodies securely linked to a potent chemotherapeutic payload to achieve targeted and efficient elimination of cancer cells without the prevalent side effects typically associated with chemotherapy.

J&J entered into a definitive pact in May to acquire Proteologix for $850 million in cash, with the potential for an additional milestone payment. The privately held biotech company has concentrated on developing bispecific antibodies for immune-mediated diseases.

The Proteologix portfolio includes PX128, a bispecific antibody targeting IL-13 plus TSLP, which is ready to enter Phase I development for moderate-to-

severe atopic dermatitis (AD) and moderate-to-severe asthma. PX130 is a bispecific antibody targeting IL-13 plus IL-22, which is in preclinical development for moderate-to-severe AD.

In the MedTech space, J&J on May 31 completed the acquisition of all outstanding shares of Shockwave Medical for $335 per share in cash, corresponding to an enterprise value of $13.1 billion including cash acquired. Shockwave has operated as a leading, first-to-market provider of innovative intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified coronary artery disease (CAD) and peripheral artery disease (PAD).

The Shockwave transaction further extends Johnson & Johnson MedTech’s position in cardiovascular intervention and accelerates its shift into higher-growth markets. Cardiovascular intervention represents one of the fastest-growing worldwide medtech markets, with significant unmet patient need. Through the deal, J&J will expand the company’s MedTech cardiovascular portfolio into two of the highest-growth, innovation-oriented segments of cardiovascular intervention – CAD and PAD. The deal follows Johnson & Johnson MedTech’s successful acquisitions of Abiomed, a leader in heart recovery, and more recently Laminar, an innovator in left atrial appendage elimination for patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation (AFib). Management says these acquisitions complement and build on J&J’s established global leadership position in electrophysiology through the Biosense Webster portfolio.

AI boom

The key emerging technologies influencing the biopharmaceutical industry according to GlobalData’s “The State of the Biopharmaceutical Industry 2024” edition are AI, big data, cybersecurity, digital media, social media, virtual and augmented reality, and IoT, among others. Across all geographies, AI and big data are expected to garner the highest impact on the pharma industry during 2024.

Many industry experts agree that artificial intelligence is bringing disruptive change in the pharmaceutical industry. For example, scientists are using AI to shorten the drug discovery funnel.

“We are all collectively investing in the promise of an AI-enabled, multimodal future,” says Thomas Swalla, CEO of the R&D scientific software company Dotmatics. “And the reality is that whoever gets the best insights from the most comprehensive data fastest will thrive. Even just a few years ago if we asked our customers why they bought R&D software, the usual answer was about efficiency and productivity, i.e., how do you spend less money trying to discover new therapies? Today that answer has shifted, some. Efficiency remains critical, but equally important is the ability to drive toward AI.”

According to Swalla, “Ultimately everyone is moving towards the “aspirational” phase – first achieving lab automation, then starting to utilize AI to gain new insights in research, and ultimately, performing in silico methods, and simulations. It’s this phase that we so commonly hear our customers say that they need help from the right technology partner to get there, to address those data silos, interoperability, and workflow problems.”

Swalla adds, “Whatever the approach, the future of R&D in life sciences holds tremendous potential but it’s clear digital transformation is critical to help unlock innovative solutions and services, enable a more economically efficient future.”

Tata Consultancy Services released results in May from the organization’s survey of more than 1,200 global executives revealing new insights, including that 94 percent of life science providers are now using AI to grow revenue.

According to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Head of Life Sciences and Healthcare Vikas Jain, “At TCS we have extensive experience working with pharma companies globally. More than half of these companies are already using AI to reimagine their business processes across the value chain to drive growth and innovation. AI is also being used in research to discover new molecules, repurpose existing drugs for new indications, for faster and more efficient execution of clinical trials, autonomous manufacturing, running smarter supply chains and improved insights-driven sales and marketing. Many of the repetitive tasks such as adverse event processing are already being automated using AI. Content generation and summarization in clinical and regulatory areas is another area where we are seeing good use of GenAI techniques.”

Jain told Med Ad News, “In the next three to five years, we see adoption of AI increasing multifold in the pharma sector. AI is going to improve efficacy and reduce side effects of medicines with advancements in techniques that will use clinical trial data and real world data. It will also help accelerate drug development as many of the current manual processes will be eliminated with the use of Gen­AI. Many new labs and manufacturing sites being set up by pharma companies are highly robotic and digital. In future, establishing of digital twins and scenario simulation using AI will enable faster go-to-market of medicines and vaccines.”

Evaxion Biotech is a clinical-stage techbio company based in Copenhagen, Denmark that specializes in developing AI-immunology powered vaccines. The company’s proprietary and scalable AI prediction models harness the power of AI to decode the human immune system and develop novel immunotherapies for cancer, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. Based upon AI-immunology, Evaxion has established a clinical-stage oncology pipeline of novel personalized vaccines and a preclinical infectious disease pipeline in bacterial and viral diseases with high unmet medical needs.

Evaxion’s lead clinical asset EVX-01 constitutes a peptide-based personalized cancer vaccine. EVX-01 is undergoing a Phase II trial being conducted in collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme. The clinical program is intended to assess the efficacy and safety of EVX-01 vaccination in combination with the anti-PD1 treatment pembrolizumab in treatment-naive patients with metastatic or unresectable malignant stage III or IV melanoma. Pembrolizumab is the active ingredient in the mega-blockbuster medicine Keytruda.

Sanofi, Formation Bio, and Open-AI announced a first-in-class AI collaboration during May. They are collaborating to build AI-powered software to accelerate drug development and bring new medicines to patients more efficiently. The three teams will bring together data, software and tuned models to develop custom, purpose-built solutions across the drug development lifecycle. “This represents a first collaboration of its kind within the pharma and life sciences industries,” company officials say.

Sanofi will leverage this partnership to provide access to proprietary data to develop AI models while continuing on a path to becoming the first biopharma company powered by AI at scale. Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson states, “This unique collaboration is the next significant step in our journey to becoming a pharmaceutical company substantially powered by AI. Next generation, first-of-its kind AI model customizations will be an important foundation in our efforts to shape the future of drug development for pharma and for the many patients waiting for innovative treatments.”

A global leader in AI, OpenAI will contribute access to cutting-edge AI capabilities, including the ability to fine-tune models, deep AI expertise, and dedicated thought partnership and resources. Open­AI COO Brad Lightcap notes, “There is massive potential for AI to accelerate drug development. We are excited to collaborate with Sanofi and Formation Bio to help patients and their families by bringing new medicines to market.”

Formation Bio, an AI and tech-driven drug developer possessing a pipeline of drug assets, will provide extensive engineering resources, experience operating at the intersection of pharma and AI, and the company’s tech-driven development platform to design, develop, and deploy AI technologies across all aspects of the pharma lifecycle. CEO Benjamine Liu comments, “I firmly believe that by combining our strengths, Sanofi, OpenAI, and Formation Bio can reimagine drug development in the pharma industry. By creating and implementing customized AI agents and models designed for our industry, companies like Sanofi and Formation Bio can begin to scale with unprecedented productivity and transform the pace at which we bring new medicines to patients.”

Med Ad News asked industry experts about their views regarding the impact of AI on the biopharma industry, and here is what they had to say.

“Organizations are widely attempting to integrate generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) in pharmaceutical safety processes. It is unlikely that this technology will be fully implemented in the space in 2024, but organizations will gain immense knowledge of its capabilities and how it can be used to improve pharmacovigilance process in the future. While automation and more intelligent forms of automation such as GenAI have the potential to disrupt the industry, there needs to be a deeper understanding of the impact and change it will bring. Safety departments must be able to trust the accuracy of the technology, but its potential biases and inaccuracies have created a major barrier. The transformational use of GenAI in pharmacovigilance will come, but not just yet.

One issue many organizations will grapple with is the overwhelming amount of data inaccuracies in safety databases, despite having quality checks. With the increased volume of cases that require manual review, organizations must work to remedy the current human model, which is filled with incorrect data. These inaccuracies can lead to potential patient risk. More and more organizations will turn to technological solutions that can help reduce these data errors, reduce costs, and enable the pharmacovigilance function to focus more on risk management and less on the transactional activities of bringing data into a system and pushing it out to regulators and partners.” — Michael De Jong, VP, global head, pharmacovigilance and technology solutions at IQVIA

“New AI-based technologies such as next-generation NLP, machine-learning, large language models, and Gen AI are helping biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery and development process to quickly generate insights that help separate promising drug candidates from those unlikely to make a breakthrough. For example, using technology such as NLP, pharma companies are accelerating information extraction from literature by 50 percent, which delivers benefits across the entire drug development lifecycle. In addition, AI technologies are helping pharma organizations accelerate insights to address safety concerns.” — Jane Reed, director of life sciences with Linguamatics, an IQVIA company

“AI’s impacts on biopharma range from the pragmatic to the sublime, and they will compress the drug development and approval lifecycle by many multiples.

Here are some examples:

Microsoft Copilot is deploying time-saving AI tooling into every single aspect of the drug development process.

Library research on biochemical papers to find interesting pathways has been compressed from weeks to hours.

The likely chemical behavior of novel proteins is being predicted by AI algorithms, eliminating the need to experimentally recreate thousands of chemicals.

Thousands of drug trial exceptions and event reports take 10 minutes now, instead of four hours.

AI can now automatically monitor medical charts for post-market safety and efficacy surveillance.



Novartis recently used the secure healthcare AI development platform.

BeeKeeperAI is developing a way to identify children with a devastating rare overgrowth syndrome that can be treated effectively when caught early. “ — Bob Rogers, Harvard-trained data scientist and founder of AI supply-chain company Oii

“In the next few years, we will see a surge in highly effective, multipurpose drugs. Pharmaceutical companies will leverage AI to supercharge drug design with greater precision, specificity, and speed, resulting in more effective treatments with fewer side effects. Very soon, more new medications will move from treating the symptoms to fixing the root problem.” — Jesse Mendelsohn, senior VP at Model N