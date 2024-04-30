Bioscript Group acquires Enzyme Communications to bolster its medical writing, scientific content creation and storytelling capabilities

Macclesfield, UK – 29th April 24 – Bioscript Group, a leading provider of medical communications, market access, and regulatory writing services, has today announced the acquisition of science communication experts, Enzyme Communications.

Committed to excellence in healthcare communications, this acquisition builds on Bioscript Group’s extensive experience in this sector. Known for its innovative approach to scientific storytelling, Enzyme Communications brings a new dimension to Bioscript Group by providing expertise in building scientific stories from data, and helping clients effectively articulate how their products change lives.

The latest addition to Bioscript Group, Enzyme Communications enhances Bioscript Group’s expertise in complex diseases, adding specialist knowledge in oncology and rare diseases. They also bring a wealth of experience in strategy and planning, creativity, and content production.

The Enzyme Communications team will sit within the medical and scientific communications division of Bioscript Group and will continue to be led by co-founders Neil Kumar and Adam Goodband.

Gabrielle Silver, CEO of Bioscript Group, said: “Enzyme Communications is a very welcome addition to our portfolio as we continue our journey to become leaders in scientific communications for the life sciences sector.

“The synergies between our two organisations are clear. Enzyme’s distinctive approach to strategic planning and scientific storytelling bolsters the group’s capabilities and will help our clients think even more creatively about how to define their scientific proposition across target audiences.”

Enzyme Communications’ co-founder and client services director, Neil Kumar, said: “Enzyme was built on the foundations of quality, creativity, and authenticity and we recognise these same values in Bioscript Group.

“Joining Bioscript Group not only allows us to scale and enhance the services we currently offer to our clients, it also brings new opportunities for growth and development for our talented team. We can’t wait to see them thrive and progress in this partnership.”

Science Communication Director and Co-founder Adam Goodband highlighted: “Ultimately, we are a team of people who get excited about working on cutting edge science and repackaging it in ways that are strategically relevant, creative, and new. In Bioscript Group, we recognise those shared passions, and compliment each other’s skill set which will enhance our offerings to existing clients on both sides.”

Enzyme Communications is the latest addition to Bioscript Group’s portfolio which is formed from multiple, specialist businesses focused across scientific and medical communications and market access consultancy. These companies include Bioscript Regulatory Writing, Valid Insight, Fortis, Meridian HealthComms, and Bioscript Medical Communications.

About Bioscript Group

Established in 2005, Bioscript Group is a global scientific and medical communications and market access consulting partner dedicated to supporting pharmaceutical clients at critical points in the product life cycle. With a comprehensive suite of services across medical communications, regulatory writing, and market access consulting, Bioscript Group helps clients navigate across rare and complex disease, oncology, and immunology. Headquartered in Macclesfield, UK, with a global presence, the company prides itself on its deep therapeutic knowledge and commitment to scientific excellence.

About Enzyme Communications

Enzyme Communications stands at the forefront of scientific communications, specialising in the art of scientific storytelling. From brand strategy to product launch and communications materials, Enzyme Communications turns science into stories and data into evidence-based arguments for commercial teams. With a focus on rare and complex diseases, Enzyme Communications combines strategic planning with creative and production excellence to deliver impactful communications. Renowned for its fast growth and distinctive culture, Enzyme Communications is committed to quality, authenticity, and delivering meaningful patient outcomes.