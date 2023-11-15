Biosimilar adoption: are you focused on the right challenges?

By Jennifer Batey, Syneos Health Communications

If you represent or support a pharmaceutical manufacturer, chances are good you’ve seen all the conversation around biosimilars heating up. In July alone, we saw an unprecedented number (seven!) of biosimilars for Humira launch simultaneously. Interestingly, though, if you look at the conversation going on in the marketplace, the bulk of the discussion about which will be adopted and why is focused on behind-the-scenes pricing. However, as many recent reports and our experience indicate, that’s not really what’s standing in the way of adoption.

Challenge one: HCP comfort

Biosimilars have been available for more than a decade, yet many healthcare professionals (HCPs) have not been embracing them to the degree that the industry expected. According to Clarivate, the number one predictor of adoption? The HCP’s age. The older and more clinically experienced the prescriber, the more comfortable they are with the notion of a biosimilar. That’s particularly noteworthy as we often see the opposite type of adoption habits when we bring new therapies to market.

Ultimately, however, the biggest barrier standing in the way of biosimilar uptake is HCP comfort. They lack the education through both formal and informal channels on biosimilars, and have concerns that include adverse reactions, efficacy, rules around interchangeability, and what to expect. A study we recently conducted with rheumatologists, oncologists, and general practitioners suggested that the vast majority had at least somewhat limited exposure to training. Rheumatologists reported the most access to training, with 26 percent describing their training as somewhat robust. General practitioners had the least access to training, with 82 percent describing their access as somewhat limited or very limited.

Right now, there are simply inadequate resources for continuous learning about biosimilars to help overcome any misperceptions and overall lack of training. There’s an opportunity for manufacturers to step in here and provide unbranded guidance. Partnership with large-scale institutions and physician communities, such as the American Medical Association, may also be helpful.

Challenge two: the cost savings conversation

In a survey of 100 rheumatologists conducted by Cardinal Health in 2020, most were familiar with biosimilars and even comfortable prescribing them. Many were excited about the potential for biosimilars to bring cost savings to patients through increased competition in the marketplace. Unfortunately, they are still not prescribing them as often. Why? Those cost savings are going to the pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), not the patients.

Imagine if your physician told you that there was a biosimilar, or what sounds like a “generic” to your ears, for a therapy that you have been on for some time. Your assumption might be that when you go to the pharmacy to pick up that new medication, there will at least be a cost savings. In this case, maybe not. You might be switched to a therapy that’s less expensive for your insurance company, but not for you.

The physicians are doing the math, too. According to a CVS Health study published in May, “only 18 percent of rheumatologists believe today’s biosimilar economics are favorable enough to motivate them to switch.” That’s supported by our research, which suggested that while cost is a key motivator for prescribing biosimilars, there are mixed perceptions about whether they will cost more, less, or about the same across specialties. This further suggests that the understanding of biosimilars and the benefits are unclear.

How do you perceive the cost of biosimilars compared to their reference biologics? General practitioners were the most likely to believe that biosimilars were somewhat more expensive while oncologists were more likely to believe that they are at parity. Rheumatologists, who have the most comfort with biosimilars in general, feel there are more likely to be cost benefits. N=51, qualitative study conducted via Sermo in August 2023

As manufacturers of biosimilars, that’s difficult to message against. Time needs to be spent developing the value proposition that you can deliver to a patient, in a cost-effective way. That leads many down a path of patient support, particularly when going up against Humira’s gold standard, but those programs can be costly and difficult to maintain on a low-margin product.

Challenge three: patient trust

Are you familiar with the “nocebo” effect? It’s when a patient starts taking a therapy that they believe will be inferior to what they’ve taken before or will simply not work for whatever reason – then it doesn’t. Our minds and bodies are very powerful when it comes to willing something to be true. Unfortunately, if patients don’t trust the idea of a biosimilar, and an HCP can’t effectively communicate the benefits and risks, nocebo is a real possibility. That then creates a cycle of perceived reduced efficacy between patients who may be sharing their experience with others in their disease-specific communities and HCPs who prescribe them.

The reality is that many patients are unfamiliar with the particulars behind a biosimilar, and they’re a key influence on biosimilar prescribing, particularly for rheumatologists and general practitioners, according to our study. They have limited information from which to draw about the benefits and risks, and they may lack guidance from their healthcare providers. Add to that a potentially unchanged out-of-pocket cost compared to the brand name therapy they may have been on, various insurance coverage limitations or mandates, and a comparison to the price points of generic drugs, and there’s likely to be a lot of resistance.

To go back to that same above-mentioned scenario where the patient is switched by either their physician or their insurance company, this can be jarring to patients who struggled for some time to find an effective therapy that worked for them. According to that same survey from CVS Health, 76 percent of HCPs are concerned about this disruption.

Biosimilars have a reputation problem

We’ve addressed the top three challenges that we see standing in the way to adoption, but not all of them. When asked whether our HCP respondents believed there was a stigma associated with biosimilars, 57 percent said yes, either with physicians, patients, or both.

There are even pharmacy implications, such as managing stock, balancing supply and demand, and more that we won’t even try to cover in this article. Ultimately, due to a lack of education and many misperceptions, biosimilars have a reputation problem (with everyone outside of the insurance companies).

This reputation problem is something that manufacturers, and their agencies, can help support if they want their new therapies to be more broadly adopted. By developing strategies to overcome these challenges in the market, not only will they help their own product adoption, but they will pave the way for future therapies still in the pipeline.

To do that well, however, will require an agency partner that really understands the current beliefs and behaviors and can translate them into messaging and channel strategies that meet them at the right time and place. Grounding in behavioral science and rich insights and translating them into a strategy will be what takes this from theory to execution.

Biosimilars aren’t going away – as a matter of fact, a resounding 88 percent of HCPs in our research believe that adoption will grow over the next five years – but they’re certainly not going to be as embraced as they could be without a more proactive approach to communicating them.