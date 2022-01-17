BioSpace Celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

On Monday, America celebrates the legendary life of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This year, the holiday comes in the wake of two years of racial tensions and protests, and the racial inequities exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. BioSpace is marking the occasion by sharing some of our recent coverage about what the life sciences industry is doing to even those scales.

Pfizer Commits to Bridging the Diversity Gap in Clinical Trials:

Following an in-house clinical trials diversity report, Pfizer said it is committed to “achieving racially and ethnically diverse participation at or above U.S. census or disease prevalence levels” when appropriate in all of its clinical trials.

Pushing for More Ethnic and Racial Diversity in Clinical Trials:

A look at how various regulatory agencies and organizations are making an effort to address the underrepresentation of certain minority groups in clinical trials.

Biopharma Industry Continues to Address Inequality, Inequity in the Life Sciences

BioSpace takes a look at how companies like Johnson & Johnson, Genentech and others are launching initiatives to address the challenges faced by minority biopharma entrepreneurs and students looking to pursue careers in the industry.

Promoting Diversity & Inclusion Through an Ethos of Cultural and Emotional Intelligence

In March 2021, BioSpace held a panel on Fostering Diversity & Inclusion in the Workplace. Here’s what the panelists, from Amgen, Omega Therapeutics, Intellia Therapeutics, Obsidian Therapeutics and Athira Pharma had to say about their initiatives.

Inclusion and Diversity is Paramount to Sana’s Patient-Centric Culture

The company culture at Sana Biotechnology puts the “I” first in Inclusion, Diversity and Equity (IDE).

MyoKardia: The Precision Cardiac Medicine Company with Diversity and Inclusion at its Heart

“The diseases we are tackling know no ethnic, gender or socioeconomic boundaries. So our company culture needs to reflect this,” MyoKardia CEO Tassos Gianakakos told BioSpace in 2020.

