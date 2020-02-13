BioSpace Global Roundup, Feb. 13

Hutchison China MediTech – London-based Hutchison China MediTech Limited, better known as Chi-Med, announced the availability of updated results from the Phase II CALYPSO study of the savolitinib / Imfinz (durvalumab) combination in a cohort of patients with metastatic papillary renal cell carcinoma. Full data from the PRCC cohort of the CALYPSO study will be presented on Feb. 2020, in oral and poster presentations at the annual American Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary Cancers Symposium in San Francisco. PRCC is a subtype of kidney cancer that is unusually difficult to treat, with low response rates from current treatment options and no treatments approved for this specific indication. The CALYPSO study is an independently sponsored open-label Phase II study of Imfinzi in combination with several drug candidates in the treatment of renal cell carcinoma in the U.K. and Spain.

Stilla Technologies – Digital PCR solutions provider Stilla Technologies, based in Paris, raised €20 million ($22 million) in a Series B funding round that brought in a new investor, the Chinese group TUS-Holdings, alongside the participation of existing investors Illumina Ventures, Kurma Partners, LBO France, Paris Saclay Seed Funds, BNP Paribas Développement and Idinvest Partners. The funds will be used to support development of the company’s next-generation solution that will feature superior analytical performance including 6-color detection capabilities.

Elypta — Swedish molecular diagnostics company Elypta AB announced that it has enrolled the first patient in the multi-center AURORAX-087A study involving its novel liquid biopsy platform. The study is the largest ever prospective multi-center diagnostic test study for the detection of recurrence after surgery in clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC), the most common form of kidney cancer. Elypta’s liquid biopsy is anticipated to detect tumor progression more rapidly than imaging: an earlier detection has the possibility to save or prolong the lives of those suffering a recurrence. Elypta’s novel liquid biopsy platform quantifies blood and urine-based metabolic glycosaminoglycan (GAG) markers and then uses cloud-based software to compute a cancer-specific score. The platform has the potential to be used in the diagnosis or monitoring of a range of cancers, of which ccRCC is the first cancer type to be evaluated, the company said.