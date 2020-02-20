BioSpace Global Roundup, Feb. 20

Biotage AB – Sweden’s Biotage AB launched its Good Laboratory Practices (GLP) software upgrade for Biotage Extrahera, the company’s flagship automated sample preparation instrument for Supported Liquid Extraction (SLE), Solid Phase Extraction (SPE), Phospholipid Depletion (PLD) and Protein Precipitation (PPT). Biotage customers can now harness the system’s advanced automation tools with the Good Laboratory Practices required by today’s modern laboratories. The new GLP software helps laboratory managers to administer the operation of the system, defining users and their different roles, this, in turn, assists data security through password protection and restricted access levels. The software also enables the system to be networked, opening up options for data handling across a network and management of the system remotely. Finally, the new software creates a detailed audit trail, documenting all activities, including user credentials and reasons for making any method changes. Biotage has also added a number of non-GLP benefits to the software including single sample processing, dual-mode extraction and barcode management.

Isofol – Isofol Medical AB, based in Sweden, announced that the first patient in Japan has initiated treatment in the global Phase III AGENT study assessing Isofol’s drug candidate arfolitixorin as a first line of treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC). The study is currently being conducted in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Australia and now Japan. Isofol plans to start the trial in up to 15 clinics in Japan, in addition to the 80 clinics that are already open. The AGENT study is expected to enroll 440 metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) patients, all treated in the first-line setting, who will receive either arfolitixorin or leucovorin, both in combination with 5-fluorouracil (5-FU), oxaliplatin and bevacizumab. The interim analysis is expected to start during the second half of 2020.

Janssen – At the 15th Congress of the European Crohn’s & Colitis Organization in Austria, Janssen Pharmaceutical announced interim data from the Phase IIIb STARDUST study that showed positive results from use of Stelara in Crohn’s patients. At week 16, 79% of patients with moderately to severely active Crohn’s disease achieved clinical response and 67% were in clinical remission after receiving one intravenous dose followed by one subcutaneous dose of Stelara (ustekinumab). The primary endpoint of the 48-week STARDUST study is comparative endoscopic response among adult patients with CD receiving Stelara maintenance therapy.