BioSpace Global Roundup, March 26

Vaccitech – U.K.-based Vaccitech Limited and the University of Oxford touted positive safety and efficacy trends in a mid-stage prostate cancer study. The Phase IIa ADVANCE study is assessing VTP-800, an immunotherapeutic product candidate in patients with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). The results show that VTP-800 is safe and showed an “encouraging efficacy trend in patients with mCRPC,” the company announced. The objectives of the study are to measure the safety of the immunotherapeutic VTP-800 when combined with an anti-PD-1 agent, and the reduction in serum prostate-specific antigen levels as a surrogate biomarker used to evaluate the efficacy of prostate cancer treatments. Full data analysis is still pending, initial safety data is comparable to that seen from dosing anti-PD-1 alone and there are no serious adverse events attributable to VTP-800. Results of the ADVANCE study will be presented at a scientific conference in the second half of 2020.

Follicum – Sweden’s Follicum announced it received a preliminary approval from the European Patent Office (EPO) of a patent application concerning the company’s new class of peptides that are being developed to treat diabetes. The patent will be valid until May 4, 2038.

eTheRNA – Belgium-based eTheRNA Immunotherapies announced a consortium has been formed with North American and European partners to develop a novel mRNA vaccine against CoV-2 and preclinical development has started. Chinese partners may be added in the consortium in due course, the company said. Administered intranasally, the proposed vaccine is intended primarily for high risk populations such as healthcare workers and families of confirmed cases. It is also designed to be protective against future variations of the virus by targeting conserved epitopes from the whole CoV-2 genome. Traditional vaccines are based on generating an antibody response to outer surface viral protein targets. However, eTheRNA said viral variation may greatly reduce the effectiveness of this approach. For example, the SARS-CoV-2 outer surface spike protein (S) is less than 40% homologous to SARS-CoV-1. Furthermore, it has also been reported in several cases that vaccines with suboptimal antibody response (too low or not neutralizing) have facilitated viral entry and been linked to disease enhancement, the company said. Creating a vaccine that mounts a strong cellular (T cell) based response against these epitopes offers a better chance to overcome viral variability. Intranasal delivery has been chosen since the mucosa of the upper respiratory tract are the immune system’s primary line of defense. A strong nasal T cell effector and memory response is claimed to fight viral replication, colonization of the lung and thus disease. mRNA has also been demonstrated to induce strong T cell responses by intranasal delivery.