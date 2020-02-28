BioSpace Movers & Shakers, Feb. 28

VIATRIS — Sanjeev Narula, current chief financial officer of Upjohn, a division of Pfizer, has been named CFO of Viatris, company formed from the planned combination of Mylan and Upjohn. As the Viatris CFO, Narula will report to Michael Goettler, who was previously announced as incoming chief executive officer of Viatris. Narula has spent 16 years with Pfizer in a number of financial leadership positions. Since joining Pfizer in 2004, Narula has served as the finance lead for the Primary Care Business Unit; led the creation and expansion of a centralized business services unit; and also has diversified experiences in controllership, external reporting, financial planning & analysis, business development and audit functions from Pfizer and previous experience. Prior to joining Pfizer, Narula held financial and operational leadership roles at American Express and Xerox.

BridgeBio – Ronald J. Daniels, president of Johns Hopkins University, has been named to the board of directors of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Daniels has served as president of the famed university since 2009. Throughout his tenure at Johns Hopkins University, he has been a vigorous advocate for translating scientific discoveries into novel technologies that directly benefit patients. Prior to his role as president of Johns Hopkins, Daniels was provost and professor of law at the University of Pennsylvania.

Cellbox Solutions – Wolfgang Kintzel was named CEO of Germany-based Cellbox Solutions. He will begin his new position March 1. Company founder Kathrin Adlkofer will support the board in the function as chief operating officer. Kintzel has an extensive background in extracting full business potential of innovative products in international markets. He served in various positions as business leader in global organizations, such as Schering AG and Tyco Healthcare, as well as in a startup environment, such as at amaxa AG.

Adverum – Angela Thedinga was promoted to chief technology officer of California-based Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. Thedinga joined Adverum in August 2019 as the company’s vice president of program management and strategy, and will now lead Adverum’s technology and operations organization, including process development, manufacturing, and supply chain management. Before joining Adverum, Thedinga served as vice president of program management and chief of staff at AveXis, Inc. Earlier in her career, Thedinga held manufacturing strategy roles of increasing responsibility at Novartis AG and Abbott Laboratories.