Blood thinner drug Xarelto tied to higher rate of major side effects – study

December 21, 2021; 12:01 PM EST (Up[dated 3:30 PM EST)

“It’s reassuring to see that these results are consistent with the emerging consensus in the field,” said Dr. Peter Noseworthy, cardiac electrophysiologist in the Department of Cardiovascular Medicine at Mayo Clinic.

https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/blood-thinner-drug-xarelto-tied-more-major-side-effects-study-2021-12-21

