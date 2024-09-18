Blue Matter acquires healthcare corporate communications and public relations agency Sam Brown Inc.

NEW YORK, NY and WAYNE, PA – [September 18, 2024] – Blue Matter, a world-class consulting firm serving the life sciences industry, today announced the acquisition of Sam Brown Inc., a leading integrated healthcare communications and public relations agency focused on corporate, clinical and commercial communications for the life sciences industry.

With more than 230 team members serving more than 120 active clients, Blue Matter is a fast-growing global consulting firm that advises life science companies on how to best bring new products to market, manage product portfolios, develop corporate strategies, and navigate complex healthcare environments. With the acquisition of Sam Brown, Blue Matter will add complementary full-service strategic communications capabilities to enhance its integrated cross-functional strategic advisory and market research offerings across medical affairs, market access, marketing, sales and commercialization, and business development specialties.

“Sam Brown has an excellent reputation as a premier communications agency offering high-quality and impactful capabilities to innovative, high-performing life sciences companies,” said Ashwin Dandekar, founder and Chief Executive Officer at Blue Matter. “Blue Matter and Sam Brown share a commitment to excellence, a people-first culture, and a clear vision to transform the delivery of consulting and communications services to the healthcare industry. Our companies are aligned culturally and strategically, and I am incredibly excited about the opportunities that this acquisition affords to inspire our teams, expand our reach and harness synergies to power the growth of Blue Matter.”

Founded in 1999, Sam Brown Inc. is a full-service, independent healthcare communications agency that provides strategic communications services to a wide range of biotechnology, pharmaceutical and venture capital companies whose cutting-edge science and innovation span all phases of the life science continuum – from launch and discovery research through late-stage clinical development to product launches and commercialization. With a team of more than 50 professionals, the agency delivers comprehensive communications strategy, creative, digital and media services to more than 40 clients.

Sam Brown Inc. will retain its name and continue to be led by founder and president Laura Liotta, who will also join Blue Matter’s executive management team and lead the formation of a new strategic communications division.

“For 25 years, Sam Brown has remained fiercely independent until we found the ideal partner that aligns with our commitment to delivering high quality work, creating collaborative client partnerships, and maintaining a uniquely supportive and respectful culture among our team,” said Laura Liotta, founder and president at Sam Brown Inc. “I admire Blue Matter’s vision and exceptional culture, and I am excited about the opportunity to offer expanded services to our clients, create opportunities for our team and accelerate overall growth for the combined businesses. I am so incredibly proud of the Sam Brownies today and excited about our next chapter as a Blue Matter company.”

Blue Matter and Sam Brown are privately held, and the financial terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed. Baird Capital provided financial advisory services and DLA Piper, led by Drew Rosenberry, acted as legal counsel to Blue Matter. Canaccord Genuity LLC, led by Matthew Kebel, and Christopher French of Westwood Advisors served as the financial advisors and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP acted as legal counsel to Sam Brown on the transaction.

About Sam Brown Inc.

For more than 25 years, Sam Brown Inc. has been a leading healthcare-focused corporate, clinical, and commercial communications agency for the life sciences industry. Sam Brown provides broad strategic communications services to a wide range of biotechnology, biopharmaceutical, and venture capital companies whose cutting-edge science and innovation impact human health. For more information, visit www.sambrown.com.

About Blue Matter

Blue Matter is a strategic consulting firm serving the life sciences industry. From its offices in North America, Europe and Asia, Blue Matter serves pharmaceutical and biotech companies from around the globe. The firm helps clients maximize value at the product, portfolio, and organization levels. It has broad therapeutic expertise with a focus on complex markets such as oncology, CNS, and rare diseases. For more information, visit www.bluematter.com.

Source: Sam Brown