Bluebird bio appoints new CFO to oversee financial restatements

May 29 (Reuters) – Gene therapy maker bluebird bio (BLUE.O) on Wednesday named former Renalytix (RENX.L) finance chief James Sterling as its CFO to oversee the revision of the company’s financial statements.

Sterling will take over on June 10 from incumbent Chris Krawtschuk, who was in the role from November 2022.

The company announced its plans to revise its financial statements in March, citing “material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting”.