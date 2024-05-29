Bluebird bio appoints new CFO to oversee financial restatements

,
May 29 (Reuters) – Gene therapy maker bluebird bio (BLUE.O) on Wednesday named former Renalytix (RENX.L) finance chief James Sterling as its CFO to oversee the revision of the company’s financial statements.
 
Sterling will take over on June 10 from incumbent Chris Krawtschuk, who was in the role from November 2022.
 
The company announced its plans to revise its financial statements in March, citing “material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting”.
 
It planned to restate its financials for 2022 and the first three quarters of last year due to accounting errors related to some contract manufacturing agreements.
 
The company has contract manufacturing agreements with Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO.N) and Lonza, among others, according to its annual report released last year.
 
Bluebird makes three gene therapies, including sickle cell disease treatment Lyfgenia. The therapy was approved last year and is expected to generate revenue from the third quarter.
 
 

/by
You might also like
FDAUS FDA advisers to consider need for more studies for Vertex/CRISPR gene therapy
Bluebird secures second big outcomes-based coverage contract for Lyfgenia
VertexBioSpaceU.S. watchdog lifts price estimate for Bluebird, Vertex/CRISPR gene therapies to $2.1 mln
FDA signBluebird on a roll with second FDA approval in matter of weeks
PfizerBluebird’s newly approved SCD gene therapy faces rough road with hefty price tag, boxed warning
FDABluebird Bio’s gene therapy for neurological disorder gets FDA panel backing
Josh Lehrer, GraphiteBioGraphite Bio abandons sickle cell therapy, half of staff
PfizerPfizer’s $5.4B GBT bet pays off with promising Phase II data for Oxbryta successor