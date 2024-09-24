Bluebird bio to cut 25% of workforce as part of restructuring

,
Sept 24 (Reuters) – Bluebird bio (BLUE.O) said on Tuesday it would cut 25% of its workforce as the gene therapy maker restructured operations to increase focus on its three approved products.
 
The company expects the restructuring to lead to a 20% reduction in its cash operating expenses by the third quarter of 2025.
 
This is bluebird’s second major workforce reduction after it cut 30% of its jobs in 2022 to save $160 million in costs.
 
/by
You might also like
FDAU.S. food safety regulator announces shakeup after infant formula crisis
FDAU.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird’s sickle cell disease therapy
Sanofi sues Sarepta over Elevidys DMD gene therapy, alleges patent infringement
FDA signCompanies devise new ways to smuggle drugs across the blood-brain barrier
Grifols slashes 2,000 U.S. jobs in efficiency bid
genotypingBeyond rare disease
European Union flagEU regulator backs gene therapy to treat rare bleeding disorder
FDA signBluebird on a roll with second FDA approval in matter of weeks