Bluebird bio to cut 25% of workforce as part of restructuring

Sept 24 (Reuters) – Bluebird bio (BLUE.O) said on Tuesday it would cut 25% of its workforce as the gene therapy maker restructured operations to increase focus on its three approved products.
The company expects the restructuring to lead to a 20% reduction in its cash operating expenses by the third quarter of 2025.
This is bluebird’s second major workforce reduction after it cut 30% of its jobs in 2022 to save $160 million in costs.