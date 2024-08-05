BMS backs out of $1.5B deal, returns rights to Agenus for bispecific antibody

Agenus announced in an SEC filing on Friday that Bristol Myers Squibb, as part of a broader strategic pipeline realignment, is returning the rights to the biotech for its proprietary TIGIT bispecific antibody program and their 2021 licensing agreement.

The filing said that BMS will return to Agenus the rights to AGEN1777, a bispecific antibody which binds TIGIT and CD96 on T cells. In 2021, the companies inked an exclusive license to develop, manufacture, and eventually commercialize AGEN1777.

The biotech received a $200 million cash payment upfront and was eligible to receive up to $1.3 billion in milestone payments. To date, Agenus has received two milestone payments of $20 million and $25 million in 2021 and 2024, respectively.

The return of AGEN1777 and termination of the license agreement will be effective as of Jan. 26, 2025, with BMS giving Agenus all of the regulatory registrations, authorizations and approvals that the pharma has accrued. Agenus will not have to pay any early termination penalties and “will have the right to continue development or enter a subsequent license in the future,” according to the SEC filing.

Agenus noted in its filing that it received notice on July 30 that BMS was returning AGEN1777 “as part of a broader strategic realignment of their development pipeline which involves other licensed products.”

BMS has been implementing cost-cutting measures in its overall business, including plans to lay off over 2,000 employees by the end of the year to generate around $1.5 billion in savings through 2025.

For the future development of AGEN1777, Agenus said that the asset had no clinical data when the deal was made but “significant safety data” has been generated in early-stage trials, with plans to develop the candidate further.

Read the full article on BioSpace.