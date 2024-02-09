BMS, J&J and Merck CEOs push back in Senate hearing on high drug prices BMS, J&J and Merck CEOs push back in Senate hearing on high drug prices /

https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/BioSpaceCapital2-9-2024.jpg 350 625 BioSpace https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png BioSpace 2024-02-09 09:02:40 2024-02-09 12:28:22 BMS, J&J and Merck CEOs push back in Senate hearing on high drug prices