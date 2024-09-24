BMS will lay off 79 in Lawrenceville, NJ, bringing city’s employee cuts to 1,134

Bristol Myers Squibb’s latest layoffs in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, bring the total number of employees being cut there this year and in 2025 to 1,134, according to Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notices. The most recent workforce reduction involves 79 employees who will leave the company between Dec. 12 and May 30.

The latest WARN notice did not state if both BMS locations in Lawrenceville are affected. The company’s headquarters and a 650,000-square-foot facility with commercial and late-stage development teams are in the city.

BMS confirmed to Fierce Pharma that the dismissals are part of its previously announced cuts. In April, the company’s first-quarter 2024 earnings report revealed it would implement a “strategic productivity initiative” to generate about $1.5 billion in cost savings through 2025. The initiative includes eliminating about 2,200 jobs by the end of 2024. According to BMS, it will use the savings to fund innovation, focusing on R&D programs that have the highest potential return on investment and with an eye toward long-term growth.

The company has faced multiple challenges this year. According to its first-quarter results, the CAR T therapy Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel) took a 44% year-over-year sales hit, while Opdivo (nivolumab), a biologic therapy for lung cancer, had a 6% drop in sales. Notably, BMS is facing a patent cliff for Opdivo, although it may not take as big a hit as a small molecule going off-patent. Eduardo Schur, EY US health sciences & wellness commercial strategy and R&D lead, told BioSpace that due to the expense of developing biosimilars, there are often fewer competitors looking to challenge originator sales.

