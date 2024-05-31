BMS wins fourth indication for CAR T therapy Breyanzi

Published: May 31, 2024

By Heather McKenzie

BioSpace

The FDA approved 55 new drugs and 34 cell and gene therapies in 2023. But it’s not always good news that companies have to deliver to their stakeholders; the year also had its fair share of Complete Response Letters.

As we embark on 2024, BioSpace is committed to keeping you up-to-date on all the FDA’s actions in this FDA Decision Tracker.

May

May 30

Product: BMS’s Breyanzi

Indication: Mantle Cell Lymphoma

After winning approval earlier this month in follicular lymphoma, Bristol Myers Squibb’s Breyanzi got the FDA nod for another indication on Thursday: relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma (MCL). Specifically, Breyanzi is approved for patients with MCL who have received at least two prior lines of systemic therapy, including a Bruton tyrosine kinase inhibitor.

The approval is backed by the results of the MCL cohort of TRANSCEND NHL 001, where treatment with Breyanzi elicited a 67.6% complete response rate in the target patient population.

Thursday’s approval marks the fourth indication for Breyanzi, “making it the CAR T cell therapy available to treat the broadest array of B-cell malignancies,” according to BMS’s press release.

May 29

Product: Eli Lilly’s Retevmo

Indication: RET-altered pediatric cancers

Eli Lilly won accelerated approval Wednesday for Retevmo to treat pediatric patients two years and older with RET-positive thyroid cancers and other solid tumors that carry the mutation. Retevmo is the first drug in the class available for children under 12 years of age, Pharmaphorum reported.

Retevmo is specifically indicated for advanced or metastatic medullary thyroid cancer with a RET mutation, advanced or metastatic thyroid cancer with a RET gene fusion untreatable with radioactive iodine therapy, and locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors with a RET gene fusion that have progressed after prior systemic treatment or have no treatment options, according to the publication.

The new approval for Retevmo, which was previously authorized to treat patients 12 and older with RET-positive thyroid cancers, is based on a single-arm study that showed an overall response rate of 48%, with a median duration of response not reached after 12 months of follow-up.

May 29

Product: Tris Pharma’s Onyda XR

Indication: Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder

Wednesday, the FDA greenlit Tris Pharma’s Onyda XR as the first non-stimulant medication for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) with a liquid formulation and nighttime dosing, according to the company. Onyda XR is a reformulation of clonidine hydrochloride, which was first approved by the FDA in 1974 to treat high blood pressure. Clonidine was approved for ADHD in 2010 under the brand name Kapvay, which is owned by Shionogi.

Onyda XR leverages Tris’ LiquiXR platform, producing a “smooth, extended-release profile,” per the biotech.

Approved for patients six years and older, Tris expects to have Onyda XR available in U.S. pharmacies by the second half of 2024.

May 29

Product: Teva’s Austedo XR

Indication: Tardive dyskinesia and Huntington’s disease chorea

People with tardive dyskinesia and Huntington’s disease chorea have a streamlined treatment option after the FDA approved a new one-pill-a-day version of Teva’s Austedo XR. The newly approved formulation “offers more flexibility with the most once-daily doses of any vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor,” for these conditions, according to Teva’s press release. Austedo XR comes in four tablet strengths: 30, 36, 42 and 48 mg.

Austedo XR, a once-daily extended-release formulation, was first approved in February 2023.

May 28

Product: Amgen’s Bkemv

Indication: Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome

AstraZeneca’s rare disease drug Soliris now has a biosimilar on the market after the FDA greenlit Amgen’s Bkemv to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS). Bkemv was granted the FDA’s interchangeability designation, which allows it to be used in place of the branded reference product without needing to change the prescription.

Like Soliris, Bkemv carries a boxed warning for meningococcal infections, which according to its label can be “serious and life-threatening.” Thus, it is only available through a restricted Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategies program.

May 16

Product: Amgen’s Imdelltra

Indication: Small cell lung cancer

Amgen secured approval Thursday for its first-in-class bi-specific T-cell engager, Imdelltra, for extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (SCLC). With the FDA nod, Imdelltra becomes the first bispecific T-cell engager therapy for advanced SCLC.

The accelerated approval was based on a Phase II study of 99 patients in the target population, where Imdelltra led to an overall response rate of 40% and a median duration of response of 9.7 months. Imdelltra’s label contains a boxed warning for serious or life-threatening cytokine release syndrome and neurologic toxicity, including immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome, according to the FDA’s press release.

May 15

Product: BMS’s Breyanzi

Indication: Follicular lymphoma

Bristol Myers Squibb’s Breyanzi is now approved for the treatment of relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma after the FDA granted a label expansion under its accelerated approval pathway. The approval was backed by data from the Phase II TRANSCEND FL study in which treatment with the CAR T cell therapy led to a 95.7% overall response rate, with a complete response rate of 73.4%.

Breyanzi, which first won approval in February 2021 for relapsed or refractory large B cell lymphoma, is also authorized to treat small lymphocytic leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. By May 31, the FDA is expected to decide whether to grant approval for the therapy in refractory mantle cell lymphoma.

May 14

Product: Dynavax’s Heplisav-B

Indication: Hepatitis B patients undergoing hemodialysis

The FDA declined to approve the supplemental Biologics License Application for Dynavax Technologies’ hepatitis B vaccine in patients undergoing hemodialysis, deeming the safety and efficacy data submitted by the company insufficient.

In its Complete Response Letter, the regulator said the data was insufficient because a third-party clinical site operator destroyed data source documents for about half of the subjects enrolled in the vaccine’s trial, according to Reuters.

While the vaccine, Heplisav-B, initially won approval for the prevention of hepatitis B in 2017, its path to the market was rocky, with two previous rejections in 2013 and 2016 for “unresolved safety concerns,” per Reuters.

May 1

Product: Boehringer Ingelheim’s Cyltezo

Indication: Rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis and more

There’s another new biosimilar option to AbbVie’s blockbuster antirheumatic Humira. Wednesday, the FDA greenlit a high-concentration and citrate-free version of Boehringer Ingelheim’s Cyltezo, which was originally approved in October 2021. The newly approved dose is 100 mg/mL and is sold at a 5% discount to the branded reference product.

Cyltezo is indicated for all the same conditions as Humira, including moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. Wednesday’s approval is backed by data from the Phase I VOLTAIRE-HCLF study, which compared the bioavailability of the high- and low-concentration (50 mg/mL) formulation of Cyltezo in 200 healthy volunteers.

April

April 30

Product: Neurocrine Biosciences’ Ingrezza

Indication: Huntington’s disease

A more convenient version of Neurocrine Biosciences’ Ingrezza will be hitting the market to treat tardive dyskinesia and chorea in Huntington’s disease after the FDA closed out April by approving a sprinkle capsule formulation of the drug.

Like the original capsule version, which was approved in 2017 for tardive dyskinesia and in 2023 for chorea in Huntington’s, Ingrezza’s sprinkle formulation comes in 40-mg, 60-mg and 80-mg doses but is designed to be opened and sprinkled on soft foods. This format could be more accessible for patients who have trouble swallowing whole capsules, according to the Neurocrine’s announcement, which also noted that a survey of Huntington’s patients with chorea and their caregivers showed that 62% had difficulty swallowing due to their involuntary movements.

April 29

Product: Pfizer and Genmab’s Tivdak

Indication: Cervical cancer

The FDA has converted the accelerated approval of Pfizer and Genmab’s Tivdak into a full nod for recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer that has progressed on or after chemotherapy.

The antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which was originally developed under a partnership between Seagen and Genmab, was granted accelerated approval in September 2021 based on a 24% objective response rate seen in the Phase II innovaTV 204 trial.

In the Phase III innovaTV 301 study, which enrolled more than 500 patients, Tivdak significantly boosted survival versus chemotherapy. An October 2023 readout showed the ADC cut the risk of death by 30% in patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer; it also reduced the risk of death or worsening disease by 33% versus chemotherapy. No new safety signals were observed.

April 29

Product: X4 Pharmaceuticals’ Xolremdi

Indication: WHIM Syndrome

The FDA approved X4 Pharmaceuticals’ Xolremdi Monday as the first targeted treatment for WHIM syndrome, an ultra-rare immunodeficiency disease named for its four characteristics: warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections and myelokathexis.

Myelokathexis is a congential disorder of the white blood cells, and Xolremdi, an oral CXCR4 antagonist, is designed to mobilize white blood cells such as neutrophils, lymphocytes and monocytes from the bone marrow into the blood to improve immune deficiencies.

In the Phase III 4WHIM trial, Xolremdi showed a 60% reduction in annualized infection rate compared to placebo; trial participants had less than one infection per year compared with 4.5 for the placebo group. Patients saw an even greater reduction with additional time on treatment.

“It’s an exciting time for personalized medicine, and I think WHIM is going to be a poster child for rare diseases and the ability where we’re at now in modern medicine to design therapies to treat underlying genetic disorders,” Teresa Tarrant, an associate professor at Duke University’s School of Medicine and lead investigator of the 4WHIM trial, told BioSpace prior to Xolremdi’s approval.

April 26

Product: Pfizer’s Beqvez

Indication: Hemophilia B

People with moderate to severe hemophilia B have a new, one-time treatment option Friday, as the FDA approved Pfizer’s Beqvez.

The gene therapy is specifically approved for those patients who currently use factor IX (FIX) prophylaxis therapy, or have current or historical life-threatening hemorrhage, or repeated, serious spontaneous bleeding episodes and do not have neutralizing antibodies to the adeno-associated virus serotype Rh74var (AAVRh74var) capsid. Beqvez is designed to help patients produce FIX themselves.

A one-time dose of Beqvez reduced bleeds post-treatment compared to standard of care with a median of zero bleeds after up to three years of follow-up, Pfizer reported, adding that this could potentially help patients avoid years of treatment burden. The current standard of care involves regular intravenous infusions of FIX, often administered multiple times a week or multiple times a month, according to the company.

Beqvez follows CSL Behring’s gene therapy Hemgenix, which became the first FDA-approved gene therapy for hemophilia B in November 2022. Pfizer’s first marketed gene therapy, Beqvez was approved by Health Canada in January, and was featured in BioSpace’s 5 Cell and Gene Therapy Decisions to Watch in 2024.

April 23

Product: Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Ojemda

Indication: Pediatric low-grade glioma

The FDA has approved the first medicine for children with relapsed or refractory pediatric low-grade glioma (pLGG) with BRAF fusions or rearrangements, Day One Biopharmaceuticals announced Tuesday. The drug, Ojemda, is also the only systemic treatment option for pLGG that allows for a once-weekly treatment schedule, according to the company.

A type II RAF kinase blocker, Ojemda works by binding a key player in the MAPK signaling cascade, disrupting the tumor cells’ unchecked growth and proliferation and triggering cell death. In the first arm of the Phase II FIREFLY-1 study, treatment with Ojemda elicited a best overall response rate of 51%, which included 28% partial responses. The median duration of response was 13.8 months as of the data cut-off in June 2023.

Ojemda, which was approved under the FDA’s accelerated approval pathway, is being developed in partnership with XOMA Corporation.

April 23

Product: Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ OTC Naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray

Indication: Opioid overdose

There is now a generic alternative to over-the-counter NARCAN for the emergency treatment of opioid overdose after the FDA approved Amneal’s Naloxone Hydrochloride Nasal Spray on Tuesday.

“With today’s launch, Amneal is proud to help address this public health emergency by providing naloxone nasal spray at an affordable price and without a prescription,” co-CEOs Chirag and Chintu Patel said in a statement.

The nasal spray, which is manufactured in the U.S., is available in a 4 mg dose.

April 22

Product: Abeona Therapeutics’ prademagene zamikeracel

Indication: Recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa

Chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) issues led the FDA to reject Abeona Therapeutics’ investigational gene-corrected cell therapy prademagene zamikeracel (pz-cel) in recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a rare disorder that causes painful blistering and erosion of the skin.

In its Complete Response Letter (CRL), the regulator highlighted specific CMC issues that “must be satisfactorily resolved” before the application can be approved. In particular, the FDA is looking for additional information regarding certain manufacturing and release testing methods. There were no issues with clinical or efficacy data and the FDA is not seeking additional trials or data to support pz-cel’s application, according to Abeona’s announcement.

In a statement, Abeona CEO Vish Seshadri expressed surprise and disappointment in the decision and said the company anticipates completing a BLA resubmission in the third quarter of 2024 “with necessary updates to fully satisfy all the deficiencies outlined in the CRL.”

Pz-cel was highlighted this week in BioSpace’s 5 Cell and Gene Therapy Decisions to Watch in 2024.

April 22

Product: ImmunityBio’s Anktiva

Indication: Non-muscle invasive bladder cancer

A large number of bladder cancer patients will have a new treatment option as the FDA on Monday greenlit ImmunityBio’s Anktiva, a first-in-class IL-15 superagonist for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer—which accounts for approximately 80% of new cases, according to the company. Anktiva is to be used in BCG-unresponsive patients with carcinoma in situ. It is to be used alongside the Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine, traditionally used to lower risk of tuberculosis and other mycobacterial infections but long recognized to induce an immune response in the bladder that can help fight off the cancer.

The approval is a long time coming for ImmunityBio after the FDA rejected Anktiva’s Biologics License Application in May 2023 due to issues with a pre-license inspection of a third-party manufacturer.

The company backed its application with results from the Phase II/III QUILT-3.032 study, in which maintenance treatment with Anktiva plus BCG elicited a complete response rate of 62%, with duration of response exceeding 47 months at the November 2023 cut-off.

