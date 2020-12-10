Boehringer gets into ‘guided-missile drugs’ with $1.5 billion deal for NBE

ZURICH (Reuters) – Boehringer Ingelheim is paying 1.18 billion euros ($1.5 billion) for Swiss-based NBE Therapeutics, the German drugmaker said on Thursday, adding pipeline candidates including a drug in early trials against triple-negative breast cancer and lung cancer.

Basel-based biotech NBE, in which Boehringer’s venture fund previously had a stake along with Denmark’s Novo Nordisk Foundation and Prague-based PPF Group, is hoping to develop so-called Antibody-drug Conjugates (ADCs) from its own platform against a series of cancers.

ADCs combine a monoclonal antibody with a chemical drug payload, aiming to pack a one-two punch against cancers and potentially other diseases.