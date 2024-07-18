Boehringer-GoodRx partner to offer Humira rival at 92% discount

July 18 (Reuters) – A close copy version of Abbvie’s (ABBV.N) blockbuster arthritis drug Humira will be available at a 92% discount to its list price on the GoodRx website, the digital healthcare platform and German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim said on Thursday.
 
GoodRx said that Boehringer will offer both high- and low- concentration versions of the biosimilar at an exclusive cost of $550 per two-pack on the GoodRx website.
 
Humira, which lists for almost $7,000 a month, is the first top-selling drug to compete with a slew of biosimilars, which are close but not exact copies of branded biologic medicines.
 

U.S. residents with a valid prescription, regardless of their insurance status, can buy the drug at that price using a coupon on the GoodRx website.
 
