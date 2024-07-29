Boehringer Ingelheim acquires Nerio Therapeutics for $1.3 billion

In a move to strengthen its immuno-oncology pipeline, Boehringer Ingelheim is acquiring Nerio Therapeutics for a total of up to $1.3 billion. “Securing the rights to Nerio Therapeutics’ novel checkpoint inhibitors creates a broad panel of exciting new cancer treatment combination opportunities. This brings us a major step closer to our vision of transforming the lives of people living with cancer,” said Paola Casarosa, Member of the Board of Managing Directors at Boehringer Ingelheim with responsibility for the Innovation Unit, in a company press release.

Nerio’s small molecules inhibit the protein tyrosine phosphatases N1 and N2 (PTPN1 and PTPN2), which act as immune checkpoints. Through this mechanism, PTPN1/2 inhibition can activate the immune system to fight cancer cells.