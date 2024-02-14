Boehringer Ingelheim partners with Veeva to advance its clinical and regulatory operations in animal health

PLEASANTON, CA — Feb. 14, 2024 — Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Boehringer Ingelheim has selected Veeva Vault Clinical and Veeva Vault RIM applications as its technology foundation for clinical and regulatory management in its animal health business unit. By adopting unified applications on a single platform, Boehringer Ingelheim can streamline clinical execution to speed development of new medicines that help animals live healthier and happier lives.

“Veeva Vault Clinical and Veeva Vault RIM will help us drive higher operational efficiency across functions while providing the insights for data-driven decision making,” said Marcus Gravendyck, head of global regulatory affairs and pharmacovigilance, Animal Health at Boehringer Ingelheim. “This will allow us to execute and innovate faster to improve the lives of animals.”

Boehringer Ingelheim will use Veeva Vault CTMS in its animal health business unit to manage and monitor trials and Veeva Vault eTMF for real-time inspection readiness, visibility, and control. The company will also use Vault RIM applications, including Veeva Vault Registrations, Veeva Vault Submissions, and Veeva Vault Submissions Archive for advanced regulatory processes. Connecting these applications on a single cloud platform will enable real-time access to data and seamless information exchange.

“Boehringer Ingelheim is driving innovation to accelerate the development of new treatments for animals,” said Thomas Reith, corporate vice president, IT research, development, and medicine at Boehringer Ingelheim. “By establishing a centralized and digital foundation with Veeva, we can deliver a better user experience for our teams, and offer lean, end-to-end processes for speed and agility.”

“We’re proud to partner with Boehringer Ingelheim in animal health to simplify their clinical development and regulatory processes,” said Stefan Jahnecke, vice president of animal health strategy at Veeva. “Veeva Vault Clinical and Veeva Vault RIM will help Boehringer Ingelheim increase data integrity and provide the visibility to quickly adapt to changing business requirements.”