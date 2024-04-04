Boehringer to lay off salespeople as Humira biosimilar sales lag

That choice has led to less uptake of biosimilar versions of Humira in the United States, including Boehringer’s Cyltezo, it said.

The company, which has 53,000 employees worldwide, added that a “low double-digit number” of U.S. jobs were affected.

“We remain committed to the U.S. and we will increase investments based on our current and future portfolio,” it said in a statement.

Despite nine biosimilars being launched in the U.S. last year, AbbVie has held onto more than 98% of the Humira market.

Boehringer launched Cyltezo last July but has only managed to sell 1,487 prescriptions in total since then, according to IQVIA data. Almost 2.8 million Humira prescriptions have been written during the same period.

Humira until recently was the world’s top selling prescription medicine with annual sales reaching $22 billion in 2022, but has been eclipsed by Merck & Co’s (MRK.N) cancer drug Keytruda.