Boehringer to lay off salespeople as Humira biosimilar sales lag
April 5 (Reuters) – Boehringer Ingelheim on Thursday said it will lay off some of its U.S. salesforce due to poor sales there of its biosimilar version of AbbVie’s (ABBV.N) blockbuster arthritis treatment Humira.
The German drugmaker said it planned to reduce its customer-facing teams in favor of a hybrid in-person and virtual sales model by June 30, in large part because pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) had kept branded Humira on their lists of medicines for reimbursement.