Boston-based VUE Health expands again with strategic senior hires and promotions

VUE Health, a woman-owned Boston-based pharmaceutical marketing firm, continues its expansion by adding Matthew West as VP, Human Resources Director, Eyrin Pena, MD, as Medical Director, Amy Knierim as Editorial Director, and Dan Platz as Account Director. VUE has also promoted Kristin Wilson to SVP, Director of Client Services and Scott Dubow to SVP, Director of Digital.

West is a veteran of building pharma agencies having helped grow what is now McCann Health in its early years with strategic hires and initiatives. Pena will lead the Medical team under Chief Medical Officer Vikram Kanda. Platz will be the strategic lead for accounts under Kristin Wilson, newly promoted to SVP, Director of Client Services. Knierim will lead and expand the Editorial department.

According to founder and CEO Kathryn Wilson, “2020 was a year of change. With a great team and supportive clients, we came out stronger. In 2021, we plan to continue the expansion we began pre-pandemic. These key hires—with more to come—set us up for our aggressive growth goals.” VUE Health has nearly doubled in size since the beginning of 2020.

Additionally, VUE has added the talents of Elise Donovan as Digital Marketing Manager, Erika Keller as Graphic Designer, and Eileen Fitzgerald as Senior Copywriter.

About VUE Health: VUE Health is a woman-owned solutions agency that is dedicated to the pharmaceutical and biotech spaces, specializing in rare diseases, oncology, hematology, CNS, cardiology, nephrology, and women’s health. We approach everything we do from a unique point of “VUE”—and a big part of that is starting with scientific research and medical insight. From there, it’s all about how to best find, connect with, and move the audience to achieve the brand’s goals. What truly excites us are the unique challenges that each brand faces. From peer-to-peer communication to launch campaigns—and everything in between—our approach allows us to deliver measurable results. Our work/life balance and unique benefits programs earned us a spot on MM&M magazine’s “2020 Best Places to Work” list.

