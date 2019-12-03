Boston Biomedical, Inc. Enters into an Alliance in Oncology Research with Columbia University, Harvard University and The Wistar Institute

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Boston Biomedical, Inc. announced today that the company has entered into an alliance in oncology research with three world-leading oncology centers of excellence – Columbia University, Harvard University and The Wistar Institute.

The Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Group, which consists of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma and its subsidiaries, Boston Biomedical and Tolero Pharmaceuticals, Inc., will have access to novel targets and platform technologies that may be discovered by the three United States institutions in the course of research projects supported by this alliance for the development of cancer drugs. Leveraging each institution’s unique technologies and therapeutic insights, specific research areas will be pursued over the five-year agreement, with input from Joint Steering Committees at each institution as well as representation from companies within the Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Group.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with the distinguished scientists at Columbia University, Harvard University and The Wistar Institute,” said Dr. Mahmoud Mahmoudian, Senior Vice President, Head of Global Oncology External Innovation, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Global Oncology. “We will leverage this commitment to innovation to bring together the wealth of expert knowledge housed in these academic institutions and our Group to work on unique themes, with the goal of delivering innovative new drugs to patients.”

The Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Group positions oncology as one of its priority areas of research and is seeking new opportunities for network-based drug discovery with universities and biotech companies in Japan and the U.S. The Group has also established a Global Oncology External Innovation Hub in Cambridge, Mass., a leading hub of oncology research, to enhance collaboration with external organizations. This framework for research alliances with globally renowned U.S. academic institutions marks a significant advance in propelling drug discovery by the Group.

In a joint statement, Orin Herskowitz, Executive Director of Columbia Technology Ventures at Columbia University, Isaac Kohlberg, Chief Technology Development Officer and Senior Associate Provost at Harvard University, and Dr. Heather Steinman, Vice President of Business Development and Executive Director of Technology Transfer at The Wistar Institute, said: “We are deeply appreciative of the investment Boston Biomedical has made to establish this strategic research alliance, which aims to advance discovery and innovation in oncology for patients’ benefit. This foundational support furthers our institutions’ commitment to drive innovation for tomorrow’s discoveries and advancements in oncology.”

About Boston Biomedical, Inc.



Boston Biomedical, Inc. is a developer of novel cancer therapeutics with the goal of significantly improving patient outcomes. The company’s most advanced research programs are focused on investigational agents that inhibit multiple oncogenic pathways, including cancer stemness pathways, and modifying immune responses.

Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Boston Biomedical, Inc. is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., a pharmaceutical company based in Japan. Boston Biomedical works closely with its parent company, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, and Tolero Pharmaceuticals, also a wholly owned subsidiary, to expedite the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatment options.

Additional information about the company and its pipeline can be found at www.BostonBiomedical.com.

