BOULDER COUNTY’S OLDEST ADVERTISING AGENCY CELEBRATES 47TH ANNIVERSARY

Griff/SMC Medical Marketing Communications commemorates founding with new website (http//www.griffsmc.com)

J anuary 31, 2022

Longmont/Boulder, CO…Founded in 1975 as Griffiti, today’s Griff/SMC Medical Marketing Communications is celebrating its 47th anniversary as the oldest advertising agency in the county. Over the years, the company grew from a staff of 5 to 15 as Griff Advertising and Public Relations. Then in 2002, the firm merged with its chief competitor in the region to become Griff/SMC. In 2016, it relocated from Boulder’s historic Pearl Street Mall to nearby Longmont, forming a virtual agency with founder and president Bob Griff orchestrating a group of award-winning creatives on a contract basis.

According to Griff, “the agency’s structure has certainly changed over the past four decades, but our mission remains the same – to do great work and to work with great people. I function as Creative Director, collaborating with a group of experienced professionals to execute cost-effective marketing communications strategies on behalf of our medical clients. Creating award-winning ideas and outstanding results continues to be our primary goal”, said Griff.

Griff/SMC specializes in developing integrated marketing communications programs for medical device and healthcare service companies to build Brand awareness and customer loyalty that accelerate revenue growth.

For more information, visit the agency’s new website at http//www.griffsmc.com, or contact Bob Griff at [email protected].

Contact:

Bob Griff

[email protected]