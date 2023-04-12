Breaking down barriers: How media can help HCPs deliver optimal patient care

SSCG Media Group shares findings from their most recent 2023 MAP MD survey results, which was designed to understand the next best evolution in the path to a successful media campaign. The survey findings illustrate that delivering the “right messages at the right time in the right place,” is no longer sufficient to truly differentiate a brand in the complex omnichannel landscape. We must look beyond the channel and rethink Pharma’s role in HCP education and engagement to break down the barriers to prescribing. The results helped identify five critical factors that must be considered when educating healthcare professionals about pharmaceutical products:

Significant barriers to prescribing exist, mostly driven by cost and coverage (or lack thereof). Social determinants are also impacting treatment plans as HCPs are making changes to prescribing habits to ensure all patients can afford treatment.

HCPs need better resources from pharmaceutical companies to help treat underserved communities properly to drive compliance.

Understanding patient populations at large isn’t enough — HCPs need data that is customized and relevant at the point of care.

Conversations are evolving at the point of care. HCPs are talking to their patients about the impact of the disease state (and their treatment journey) on their mental health.

HCPs seek different types of information about treatment options as brands shift throughout their product lifecycle.

