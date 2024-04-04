Breaking the bias: putting women’s voices in the media spotlight

By Emma Banks, Ph.D. ramarketing

When it comes to shining the media spotlight on women’s health issues, there exists a culture of silence that demands to be challenged. It’s the 21st Century and health issues that affect half the world’s population are still marginalized in the mainstream media. The stigma and taboo surrounding women’s health issues are deeply entrenched in our society. The reasons for this are complex and related to various socioeconomic factors, societal norms, and ultimately healthcare systems and structures.

Creative campaigns and clever marketing alone can’t eradicate an issue as complicated as this overnight, but communicators have a role in breaking the silence and giving women a strong powerful voice to talk openly about women’s health issues in the media. Women experience huge disparities in access to treatment, diagnosis, and care compared to men. Statistics from the World Economic Forum revealed that 8 in 10 women remain undiagnosed with menopause-related conditions, while 6 in 10 suffer silently with endometriosis. In comparison, only 3 out of 10 men are undiagnosed with erectile dysfunction. Elevating media exposure of these issues can effectively reshape the narrative.

Harnessing the power of female celebrities for social good

In recent years, notable celebrities such as country and western star Shania Twain, Hollywood actress Salma Hayek, and former First Lady Michelle Obama have openly discussed the debilitating effects of the menopause, bravely sharing their personal experiences and insights with the public. Additionally, prominent figures in Tinsel Town have shed light on the challenges of living with painful endometriosis, with Whoopi Goldberg, Amy Schumer, and Chrissy Teigen speaking candidly about the subject.

Media interventions from prominent figures in public life can help shine an international media spotlight on important women’s health issues like the menopause that are often overlooked in the popular press. Celebrity endorsements play a crucial role in bringing attention to significant social issues, prompting people to take notice. This serves a vital purpose by enabling women to witness issues impacting their lives represented in public discourse, gradually permeating popular consciousness. Moreover, it helps in educating to become more knowledgeable about women’s health, while also exerting pressure on the healthcare system to evolve.

Be authentic: allow ordinary women to tell their story

However, celebrity voices are by their nature the commentary of a privileged elite whose means and circumstances are very far removed from the majority of women in society. A celebrity endorsement of a social issue can act as a catalyst for change, and create the conditions for shifting the narrative, but they don’t tell the whole story. That’s why media commentary on women’s health must include a plurality of viewpoints so that the everyday experiences of ordinary women form part of the conversation. This has the potential to provide an authenticity and relatability that is often lacking in the debate. The pain women experience from conditions such as endometriosis is often dismissed by medical professionals as a normal part of their menstrual cycle, when it can be highly debilitating and far from normal. It can have a serious impact on women’s quality of life due to severe pain, fatigue, depression, anxiety, and infertility issues. This isn’t about cynically sticking a token woman in front of a journalist, it’s about empowering women to speak, authentically, honestly, and candidly about their lived experiences. There’s no need for sensationalism or dramatization – just open, honest dialogue. By openly discussing these issues, women who are suffering may find encouragement and support to take action. Women experience major health inequality issues when trying to access treatment for conditions such as endometriosis and often struggle to be taken seriously. Discourse like this helps expose this inequity and highlight the need for change.

Talking heads: The need for expert women advocates in the media

To shape the debate effectively, it’s imperative to include more female health advocates in the media. Research indicates that women greatly value receiving healthcare information from female health professionals, who can empathize with and directly relate to the complexity of their health conditions. Despite this, male commentators continue to dominate discussions on healthcare, comprising up to 80 percent of media commentators on the subject. Given the pivotal role of expert commentary in shaping public discourse on healthcare, it’s crucial to ensure fair and equal representation of female voices.

Changing the conversation entails ensuring that women are not only seen, but also heard as integral participants in the debate. This means amplifying the voices of female commentators in the public domain, allowing them to connect with their audience through shared experiences of women’s health issues. Increasing the diversity of viewpoints in the public sphere should not be dismissed as a mere box-ticking, it’s about fostering genuine representation and enriching the discourse. Female commentators should also be empowered to talk about their own experiences of female conditions so that they can humanize the issues as well as educate.

The women’s health gap persists as a major global health concern, with millions of women worldwide facing disparities in access to diagnosis, treatment, and care. As communicators working in the pharma and life science sectors, it is incumbent upon us all to contribute to reshaping the narrative surrounding women’s health and advocating for increased health equity.

World Health Day 2024 provides an opportunity to reflect on the right of every woman, everywhere to have access to quality health services, education, and information as a basic human right.