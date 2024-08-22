BridgeBio launches GondolaBio with $300M, transfers programs to joint venture

With the help of third-party investors, the new venture will focus on three genetic and rare diseases: tuberous sclerosis complex, erythropoietic protoporphyria and alpha-A1 antitrypsin deficiency.

BridgeBio has debuted its newest venture—GondolaBio, a biopharma startup that will focus its initial efforts on developing therapies for genetic and rare diseases, with $300 million in funding.

According to an SEC filing, BridgeBio will give GondolaBio certain early-stage assets, which are being assessed for tuberous sclerosis complex, erythropoietic protoporphyria and alpha-A1 antitrypsin deficiency.

GondolaBio is armed with $300 million in funding from investors including Viking Global Investors, Patient Square Capital, Sequioa Capital, Frazier Life Sciences, Cormorant Asset Management and Aisling Capital. BridgeBio currently holds around a 45% initial interest in GondolaBio, though its share is subject to reduction upon additional tranches of capital.

Formed upon the recommendation of a special committee, according to the SEC filing, GondolaBio joins a growing list of BridgeBio’s offshoots. In May 2024, the biotech spun out its KRAS-focused cancer portfolio and debuted BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics with $200 million in initial funding.

BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics will work on three programs, including the KRAS blocker BBO-8520, which works by binding to the protein’s off and on states. The candidate is being developed for non-small cell lung cancer. The spinout will also advance the pan-KRAS inhibitor BBO-11818 and the PI3Kα:RAS breaker BBO-10203.

Parent company BridgeBio lists several more programs up for licensing partnerships on its website. This includes the topical PI3Kα inhibitor for venous and lymphatic malformations, the PanK activator for a specific type of neurodegeneration and organic acidemias, as well as the recombinant collagen 7 therapy for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

For its part, GondolaBio will focus on three genetic conditions, for which medical needs are high but there are few available effective treatment options.

Tuberous sclerosis complex is a rare condition characterized by the growth of tumors in the brain and in other parts of the body, such as the eyes, heart and spinal cord. Patients with the disorder often suffer from seizures, cognitive delays and behavioral problems. In its more advanced forms, tuberous sclerosis complex can lead to life-threatening complications. There are currently no treatments for the condition.

Erythropoietic protoporphyria is a heritable disease that involves the build-up of protoporphyrins—a type of organic compound involved in the formation of hemoglobin—in red blood cells. This pathologic accumulation causes severe pain when patients are exposed to sunlight, as well as liver and gallbladder complications.

Alpha-A1 antitrypsin deficiency is a genetic disorder that arises from low levels of the AAT protein, which under healthy circumstances helps protect the lungs. Patients with the disease often suffer from emphysema and cirrhosis, which in some cases could become life-threatening.